Over150 women ophthalmologists from all over India congregated in Hyderabad at Women Surgeon’s Summit 2018 to discuss the future of modern eye care. The event was held by Women Ophthalmologists Society (WOS) in association with Alcon, the global leader in eye care and a division of Novartis at Hotel ITC Kakatiya over two days and was attended by top women ophthalmologists like Dr. Sreelakshmi Nimmagadda, Dr. Mohita Sharma, Dr. Niveditha Narayanan, Dr. Namrata Sharma, Dr. Sujatha Mohan, Dr. Nita Shah, amongst others.The guest speaker at the event wasArunima Sinha, the first Indian amputee mountaineer to climb Mount Everest.

Speaking on the Women Surgeon’s Summit, Dr. Sreelakshmi Nimmagadda, Managing Director, Cataract & Refractive Surgeon, Win Vision Eye Hospitals, Hyderabad, said, “In today’s scenario almost 40% of ophthalmologists are women, many of whom do not work upto their full potential or even stop working. Women Surgeon’s Summit is an effort to empower all women ophthalmologists in India with the latest trends and professional opportunities. It is an open platform to discuss the challenges and to solve the problems together that they were facing in isolation till now.”

The two day summit threw light on role of FLACS in modern eye care today. The addition of the laser to cataract surgery (Femtosecond Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery (FLACS) has been one of the most important developments in the past few years, taking the procedure to a new level of safety and precision. This technology allows ‘automated’ creation of the opening around the eye’s lens and softens the cataract for a safer removal. 3D imaging is integrated with the Laser, which allows greater precision. Another advantage is that the laser helps to ensure better centering of the implanted lens.

Other topics that were discussed were the Bladeless Lasik surgery, modern eye care solutions and lens options for every patient, synergy between technique and technology, the journey from quantity to quality of vision, visual quality post refractive surgery, etc.

About Women Ophthalmologist Society (WOS):

Women Ophthalmologists Society (WOS) was formed in early 2015 to improve the professional working environment of women ophthalmologists in India.As a novel group, this is an open forum for all women ophthalmologists in India founded on the premise that every woman ophthalmologist in our country should be given a platform to voice her opinion about all professional matters. As an organization this aims to boost the professional environment of all women ophthalmologists and encourage the participation of all, from trainees to seasoned practitioners to ophthalmologists working in government institutions.