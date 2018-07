Ageing is inevitable. Many factors – environment, stress, unhealthy lifestyle contribute to it. Ageing can also put you at the risk of many diseases. But, women are you aware of this these findings of the new study which claims that women’s cells age more quickly due to multiple pregnancies. Are you shocked? Read on to know more about this study.

In the study published in the journal Scientific Reports, in hundreds of young women with different reproductive histories, the researchers examined two types of markers of cellular ageing — telomere length and epigenetic age. For each additional pregnancy, cellular ageing was accelerated by between t0.5 and 2 years.

According to Calen Ryan, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in biological anthropology at Northwestern, cellular markers that independently predict mortality are telomere length and epigenetic age and in women who had more pregnancies in their reproductive histories, both of them appeared older. The number of pregnancies still came out on top, even after accounting for other factors that affect cellular ageing. As per study’s claim, while women were pregnant, paradoxically, cells looked younger. As per Christopher Kuzawa, a senior author of the study and a professor of anthropology at Northwestern, by making a woman look ‘temporarily young, pregnancy offers a sort of temporary fountain of youth.

According to the researchers, a good amount of evidence is available which shows that a woman’s lifespan can be shortened and she can be at the risk of certain diseases, if she has more than four or five kids.

A follow-up study is underway which was taken in the year 2005, on the same women 13 years after the first measurements. Since there are a lot of questions which remain unanswered – how factors like diet and socioeconomic status contribute to costs of reproduction in women.

