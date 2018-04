The modern Indian woman isn’t a submissive or meek being who is scared to raise her voice in a patriarchal society like ours. Of course, this change didn’t happen overnight – many were silenced, shamed, defamed when they said enough is enough and tried to point fingers at sexual offenders who treated women as mere sexual objects to gratify their carnal needs and display the power of their machismo by dominating them in every possible way. But wrong cannot outlive the right for too long. Though injustice towards women prevailed for a long time in India, slowly and steadily we did get the courage to get up, speak up and fight for our rights, respect and dignity. We women matured in our thoughts and our actions too. It was time we realised that avengers only existed in fantasy land and if we had to make this world a better place for us we better take charge – speak up, fight and impose our right to be treated like humans and not just objects meant to gratify members of the opposite gender.

In the resent times campaigns like #MeToo that gathered mass recognition and response is just a simple reminder that no women have escaped the wrath of sexual abuse and assault. And while we are talking about this we cannot ignore workplace sexual harassment that happens so rampantly and blatantly that the predators have almost started to normalise it. Yes, women have started to speak up but not everyone has gathered the courage yet to do the same. And as I write this piece I realised that the twitter has been abuzz for a while with more women coming out and talking about the sexual harassment they faced by Pakistani actor Ali Zafar. So, here we go exactly what I said before women need to come out and speak. As one woman speak comes out others in herds talking about their predicament. Don’t believe me well the #MeeToo movement has now reached Pakistan too.

We spoke to Pritika Singh, an activist of woman’s rights who closely works with acid attack victims, rape victims, women who face domestic violence to empower them and help them deal with their trauma. Pritika is also the CEO and Planning & Strategy Director of Prayag Hospital and Research Centre Pvt Ltd. We spoke to her about why women usually don’t talk about sexual harassment in the workplace.

Why do most women wait for others to come out and talk about sexual harassment?

For centuries, women have been subjugated and were never allowed to question the powers of any authority when they were tortured or dominated over and over. In fact, even if they suffered atrocities like rape and molestation or sexual harassment of any kind, they could not complain, let alone raise their voice against injustice. As a result, they always remained in the periphery.

With more awareness and stringent laws in society, there might have been some changes in the attitude of men towards women in general, but charges of sexual harassment or persistent and unwanted sexual advances, still go unnoticed to a large extent. This malpractice thrives even in this day and age, typically in the workplace where the consequences of refusal to oblige, continues to be potentially very disadvantageous to the victim. Unfortunately, many women even get blamed for allegedly inciting men to become depraved: their attire, or free intermingling with men in many instances, or being independent is often misconstrued as an invitation to provoke men of their misbehaviour.

Resultantly, with more agony, distress and suffering coming their way whenever women muster up the courage to vocalize their woes, a majority of cases go unreported.

Under the law, what comes under sexual harassment, and hence, is impermissible?

In addition to some women experiencing what more aptly could be described as sexual assault, sexual harassment and behaviours that fall under this category include, inappropriate touching; invasion of privacy; sexual jokes; lewd or obscene comments or gestures; exposing body parts; showing graphic images; unwelcome sexual emails, text messages, or phone calls; sexual bribery, coercion, and overt requests for sex; sexual favouritism; being offered a benefit for a sexual favour; being denied a promotion or pay raise because women didn’t cooperate.

Is society to blame?

Our society needs to get united. The fact that millions of women are being abused, and so many turns a blind eye, or help to support its continuation by not taking a stand to speak up or fight against it, reveals a societal problem that we can no longer ignore.

Why does society not speak up?

One of the primary reasons why there is no support for women in cases of sexual violence or harassment is the shame. A deep feeling of being exposed and being unworthy, shame stems from victims suffering low esteem, and the pervasive belief that they are imperfect or unacceptable.

Do women fear of the not being able to face the consequences?

A lifelong stigma that causes fear of losing their job, or not being able to find another job, or being passed over for a promotion, fear of losing their credibility, fear of being branded a troublemaker, fear of being blackballed in their industry, fear of their physical safety etc. are direct outcomes that haunt women.

They also fear anguish and affliction they might have to face lifelong

– The self-image of some sexually violated women becomes distorted, even if she has been most confident she is often unable to sustain her sense of self-assurance

– Abused women find themselves in a situation that leads to a sense of hopelessness and helplessness contributing to their giving up and not trying to escape or seek help.

– Such trauma often causes depression, and fear of their reputations getting tainted, if not ruined. Women strongly believe that they have no one to turn to, and thus, feel hopeless and trapped.

– Many don’t disclose, because they fear that they won’t be believed, and fear they would be isolated and powerless.

Image source: Shutterstock