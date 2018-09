If you are planning for a weight loss or bariatric surgery any time soon, you got be careful and watch out a couple of things before you go for it. For those with extra layers of fat in the body, it might sound too cool to get under the needle for a slick body. However, this surgery may lead to several other complications. Not just with your body, but it can mess up with your mind as well and leave you in acute state of depression.

Apart from the risk of getting an array of chronic conditions like dumping syndrome that can make you feel nauseatic and dizzy, low blood sugar, malnutrition, vomiting, ulcers, bowel obstruction and hernias, bariatric surgery may also lead you to severe depression. Even worse, it may make you suicidal and can claim life. That is exactly what has happened with Staffordshire based Kelly Bundred, a woman who lost a whopping 100 kg through bariatric surgery and became remarkably skinny. However, she did not like her appearance after the surgery and out of depression, hanged herself.

Kelly weighed as much as 190 kg at her heaviest in 2014 and slimmed down to around 67 kg in a year’s timer by March 2015 after undergoing the weight loss surgery, stated a recent media report.

Her husband reportedly claimed that while she chose for the gastric bypass surgery to achieve her dream figure and get slimmer, the post-operative look did not make her happy. She felt more devastated with her new thin look and committed suicide.

According to recent media reports, Kelly, mother of one, had been overweight since she was a child and suffering from constant obsession about her size along with post-natal depression after her daughter was born in 2003. While her husband thought, this weight loss surgery would improve her condition, it ended up in taking her life.

It has been reported that Kelly had attempted suicide twice before and finally hanged herself in last April.