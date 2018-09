To stay healthy and to treat skin conditions like acne people in different parts of the world try several remedies. But people nowadays are opting for weird health trend and beauty which involve drinking urine. Even bloggers are promoting the fact. According to the Asian Age report, a meteorologist from Idaho claims that turning to the toilet helped him lose more than 13 kilos as he felt more energised too.

He then recommended it to painter Julia Sillaman and then she claimed to have lost 12 kg. Her acne got treated as well after drinking urine. Though the practice isn’t new as it has been around for centuries. In fact, few people believe that it can reverse ageing.

However, scientists say there is no evidence that such a trend is beneficial and one even stated that people are simply making a joke of themselves while the practice can also harm them.

Though urine therapy is very common for weight loss and it is a natural feeling for anyone to be disgusted with the thought of consuming their own urine. But we all should know about the benefits.

Urine has 95 per cent of water, 2.5 per cent of urea and the remaining 2.5 per cent is an amalgamation of hormones, enzymes, salts, and minerals. So, it cannot be considered as a waste product of the body. It flushes out all the toxins from our body. It is a non-toxic byproduct of the blood.

The urine does not go directly into the bloodstream when it is consumed directly but makes its way into the digestive system where a sorting of all the ingredients is done. After which the important ingredients are retained for further use and the toxins are discarded.