Vaccinations are important, period. No matter whether you believe in their efficacies or not, know that vaccinations can prevent various contagious viral diseases in infants and young children that are otherwise difficult to treat and accounts for infant mortality too. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH & FW) has initiated measles-rubella (MR) vaccination campaign in the age group of 9 months to less than 15 years in a phased manner across the nation. MR Vaccine will become part of Routine Immunization after successful completion of the MR Campaign. The first phase of measles-rubella vaccination campaign was launched in February 2017 in five states, namely, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Lakshadweep and Puducherry. More than 3.3 crore children were vaccinated, reaching out to 97% of the intended age group. The campaign was carried out in schools, community centres and health facilities. The second phase was rolled out from August 2017 in 8 states and Union Territories. The states included Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Uttarakhand aiming to cover 3.4 crore children. Recently the campaign was launched in Jammu too to ensure kids could benefit from this vaccination.

Measles and rubella are a deadly duo

According to the WHO, measles and rubella are highly contagious viral diseases that are spread by contact with an infected person through coughing and sneezing. Since an infant or young child’s immunity is low they acquire the infection quite easily. A measles infection is accompanied with high fever, rash across the body, cough, running nose and red watery eyes. The infection weakens one’s immune system and leads to serious complications that include blindness, encephalitis, severe diarrhoea and severe respiratory infections such as pneumonia. Most measles-related deaths are caused by complications associated with the disease. The shocking fact is one-third of all measles-related deaths worldwide occur in India. Every year in India nearly 2.7 million children get measles. Those who survive, suffer from serious complications including diarrhoea, pneumonia and malnutrition. Rubella transmission is also highly prevalent across India.

On the other hand, rubella is a mild viral infection that occurs most often in children and young adults. This infection too is followed by rash and low fever. It may be associated with swelling of lymph node and joint pain. Moreover, a rubella infection during pregnancy can cause abortion, stillbirth and may lead to multiple birth defects in the newborn; like blindness, deafness, heart defects; known as congenital rubella syndrome (CRS). India accounts for around one-third of all children born worldwide with congenital rubella syndrome (CRS). This is why a rubella vaccination during pregnancy is also recommended.

Measles and mumps are preventable diseases

Currently, there are no specific treatments available for measles and rubella but these diseases can easily be prevented by vaccination. The measles-rubella (MR) vaccine is given for preventing both measles and rubella. The MR vaccine is given at 9-12 months and 16-24 months of age of a child. The Government is providing Measles-Rubella vaccine free of cost through its immunization programme.

What you should know

The MR vaccine given to the kids is a safe WHO pre-qualified vaccine. The vaccine doesn’t have any side-effects. Side effects, if any, like low fever and mild rash following administration of MR vaccine, are mostly mild and transient. If you are not giving this vaccination to your child from a government hospital or set-up, your paediatrician might offer an MMR vaccination which is the mumps-measles-rubella vaccination to safeguard your child from mumps along with measles and rubella. Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus that passes from one person to another through saliva, nasal secretions, and close personal contact. The condition primarily affects the salivary glands, also called the parotid glands with severe pain and swelling. This also is beneficial.

Who should not be vaccinated?

A child who has these following problems should not receive the MR vaccine:

High fever or other serious diseases (eg: unconscious, convulsions, etc).

Hospitalized children

History of a severe allergic reaction to measles/rubella vaccine in the past

Is immune-compromised, the child is on steroid therapy or on immunosuppressant drugs

Image source: Shutterstock