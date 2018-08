Dieting has become trendy these days. Everybody seems to follow a particular kind of diet while it tops the Internet and suddenly becomes the rage. This kind of mindless aping may turn out to be worse for you. Gluten- free diets are recommended for people who have gluten sensitivity or coeliac disease.

“Coeliac disease is an autoimmune disorder, in which the consumption of gluten can damage the small intestine. People who suffer from coeliac disease must avoid having gluten, as this attack within the small intestine can restrict the absorption of nutrients in the body,” said Pavithra. N. Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur.

However, she is quick to explain that it is not a good idea to eliminate them completely- if you don’t have gluten sensitivity. “Gluten-free food has become increasingly popular among people, even without the disease. Based on little or no evidence other than testimonials in the media, people have been switching to gluten-free diets to lose weight, boost energy, treat autism, or generally feel healthier. This doesn’t make much sense,” said Raj.

Is gluten bad for you?

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye and barley. A gluten-free diet excludes some important grains from your diet. The biggest risk of going on a gluten-free diet is missing out on healthy and balanced diet. Gluten-free diet may lead to nutritional deficiencies due to lack of adequate amount of fibre, iron, zinc, folate, vitamin-B12 and phosphorus.

Gluten is bad only for those who have coeliac disorders or gluten sensitivity, as it damages the small intestine and hence nutrient absorption is affected. This leads to diarrhoea, constipation, bloating and pain. However, gluten performs some very important roles in your body. 3 reasons why you should consume gluten are:

1) Reduced risk of heart diseases.

2) Reduced risk of type-2 diabetes.

3) Reduced risk of colorectal cancer

Why shouldn’t everyone cut down on gluten completely?

“Now-a-days people have a fad of following others, same is with gluten-free diets. Gluten-free diet is recommended for people with coeliac disease, gluten sensitivity and those suffering from gastrointestinal disorders. But without any of these apparent problems, gluten-free diets may actually a have a detrimental effect on health,” warns Niyati P. Likhite, Dietician Fortis Hospital, Kalyan. So if you avoid gluten completely from your diet WITHOUT any apparent reason, you could face these consequences:

– Vitamin deficiencies

– Mineral deficiencies

-Weight gain

-Constipation

– Higher risk of type-2 diabetes and heart disease

NOTE: Gluten-free diets are a strict NO-NO for weight watchers and kids, and if you have clinical conditions like:

Heart disease

Diabetes Mellitus

Obesity

Anaemia

Pregnancy

Lactation.

Image Source: Shutterstock