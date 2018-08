Have you ever wondered why patients with type 2 diabetes suffer from vascular disease despite checking the glucose levels with the help of insulin or drugs against diabetes? You may now have an answer as a team of scientists from the School of Life Sciences (SOLS) at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) have recognised the key genes that are influenced by interleukin-6 (IL-6), an inflammatory mediator on endothelial cells related to insulin resistance, recently reported the Hindu.

K Satyamoorthy, director at SOLS, the group leader of the team told the Hindu: “That could be the reason why Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) patients suffer from vascular diseases despite controlling the glucose levels by insulin or anti-diabetic drugs.” According to him, the hypothesis behind morbidity is connected to vascular diseases in T2D, despite strict control of glucose levels, is because of metabolic, reported the Hindu.

He reportedly said: “This is based on epigenetic mechanisms and can be regulated by several factors such as inflammation, hyperglycemia, or stress. Hence, studying these epigenetic mechanisms was important and it led to the discovery of new genes and mechanisms.”

“It has long been known that the inflammatory molecule IL-6 concentrations are high in serum of T2D patients and we were wondering how IL-6 influences endothelial cells and if there is a role in disturbing insulin function. Our work links high IL-6 levels with decreased insulin function and investigates underlying epigenetic mechanisms,” added Manjunath B Joshi, primary scientist, as per the recent report.

The study was published in the journal Laboratory Investigations, a Springer-Nature Journal, as per a press release issued by MAHE.

Image Source: Shutterstock