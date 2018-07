Mumbai was on its keens again with most of the areas being flooded and submerged. Many people were stranded and some had to walk in waist deep water to reach homes or safe destinations. If you are a diabetic, remember you need to take precaution to avoid any health crisis that can follow after such deluge, particularly if you have waded through the dirty waters. Diabetics are prone to fall ill after being victims of such calamities, especially, water borne diseases like typhoid, hepatitis A, hepatitis E, diarrhoea, and cholera and vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, other viral fevers and muscular or kidney problems. Here are five reasons of kidney damage you need to know.

‘Diabetics have lower immunity as compared to others. So they are more prone to all the infections mentioned above. Also, a significant number of diabetics are already having mild to moderate kidney problems. Rhabdomyolysis a condition in which damaged skeletal muscle breaks down rapidly can cause devastating problems in such patients. Many diabetics get small wounds on their feet due to shoe bite or other reason which may get aggravated due to water logging. Every year there is a significant rise in foot problems and amputation in diabetic patients post floods or water logging,’ says Dr Pradeep Gadge, a leading Diabetologist, Gadge Diabetes centre.

‘People who must have walked for miles to reach their home or work places and are not used to such exertion may develop a breakdown of muscles called as rhabdomyolysis. This can sometimes be so dangerous that it can lead to acute kidney failure,’ adds Dr Gadge. Here are six travel tips for diabetics to follow.

What you can do:

For preventing water borne diseases: Ensure consumption of hygienic water, drink boiled water or use filters. Avoid eating out. If there is any sign or symptoms of gastrointestinal infection, like loose motions or vomiting immediately consult a doctor and get treatment. For preventing Vector borne diseases: Usually, vector borne diseases happen only after flood water recedes. The pool water becomes a source for parasites to breed; these should be cleaned properly. Fogging and using mosquito repellent can help but to avoid other parasitic infections (gastrointestinal), wash hands properly, clean vegetables before use. Avoid excess physical exertion to avoid rhabdomyolysis, take adequate rest. Diabetics should take extra precaution and care. They can get themselves vaccinated for flu and take a tetanus injection in case of a wound. If they spot any foot related issues then immediately consult a physician or preferably a diabetologist. Consume Doxycycline or Azithromycin as a preventive measure within 48 hours as they are prone to Leptospirosis after consulting your doctor.

Image source: Shutterstock