Whether you are a parent or not know that smoking is injurious to health (in case you need a reminding of this universal truth from us). But if you are a chronic smoker and despite knowing the damage you are doing to self and society still continue with your vices then know this – you are setting up a toxic environment for your child that is not only harmful but can turn to be life-threatening. No, we are not exaggerating, smoking in front of your kids not only create a ghastly impression or normalise this perilous act but make them passive smokers who are susceptible to various kinds of deadly diseases and conditions. Here are 10 facts about passive smoking that you need to know.

We spoke to Dr Vivek Anand Padegal, Director Pulmonology, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore to know how smoking affects kids, especially when one or both parents turn out to be a chronic smoker.

‘Every cigarette contains 600 ingredients which together release 7,000 chemicals. Of these, 69 can cause cancer. It is a known fact that cigarette smoking is injurious to health and there is no safe level of smoking. The risk increases when a person smokes during pregnancy or in presence of a baby,’ says Dr Padegal.

Here Dr Padegal explains how smoking affects your child (in the womb and the world)

Active and passive smoking during pregnancy

Every year, many youngsters start smoking. The ill effects of which are well known. But the risk is not limited to the person’s body. It gets passed on to the offspring during pregnancy. NCBI report says that maternal smoking reduces the birth weight by 150-250 g (dose-response relationship), shifting the birth weight (and length) distribution to the left. Reduction of birth weight without shortening of gestation creates a group of small-for-date babies. Here are five ways in which smoking harms your baby during pregnancy.

Smoking during pregnancy has varied side effects on the baby. It can lead to health issues and sometimes death of the affected children. It can also lead to premature delivery and miscarriage in many cases. Expectant parents should note that during pregnancy there is no safe level of smoking. Even reducing the amount of cigarette will not decrease the level of harm. It is only possible to protect your child by quitting the butt completely. Being born with low birth weight again increases the chances of health diseases including the stay in neonatal intensive care.

There are also correlations with behavioural problems with children more likely to develop attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Here is how exercise can help children with ADHD.

Passive inhalation of smoke by the mother can lead to low birth weight as well.

Smoking in presence of a child

Second-hand smoking involves both smoke emitted from the burning end of the cigarette and the exhaled smoke of smokers. The newborn has a high risk of developing diseases due to exposure to second-hand cigarette smoke. Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is noted more among children exposed to second-hand smoking.

Exposure to second-hand smoking makes children more vulnerable to various problems. Some of the problems they can encounter include ear infections, coughs and colds, tooth decay and respiratory infections such as bronchitis and pneumonia. Did you know childhood illness can trigger COPD in future?

These children are most often seen having problems with coughing and wheezing and they have a tough time getting over colds. These children are observed to have missed school more often. Other symptoms usually seen among these children are the stuffy nose, sore throat, headache, eye irritation, and hoarseness.

Second-hand smoke can lead to cognitive problems in children exposed; reading deficits and lower IQs have been noted. As the child grows, the risk of the child having less-developed lungs into adulthood compared to other children who are not exposed to smoke. They are also more prone to bronchitis and pneumonia.

Image source: Shutterstock