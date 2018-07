In the recent past, there had been too many reported incidences of suicides – designer Kate Spade, author Anthony Bourdain, Spiritual leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, the infamous Burari mass suicide (shared psychosis), the suicide of a nine-year-old jumping from a building, these are just a few. If we go by the WHO statistics 800,000 people die due to suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds. Many more attempt suicide. Suicide occurs throughout the lifespan and is the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds globally. Here are 12 signs of a suicidal child or teenager.

Suicide is a global phenomenon; in fact, 78 percent of suicides occurred in low- and middle-income countries in 2015. Suicide accounted for 1.4 percent of all deaths worldwide, making it the 17th leading cause of death in 2015. Incidentally, it is also seen that men are prone to suicide than women. In fact, there is a strong gender connection that undermines one’s attempt and mode of suicide. Here is what you should talk about suicides when you talk about suicides.

Substance abuse and stress can be triggers in men

A study published in Industrial Psychiatric Journal in the year 2015 explored the ‘Gender differences among suicide attempters attending a Crisis Intervention Clinic in South India,’ and came to the conclusion that men who committed suicide were older in age, employed as compared to their female counterparts. It was concluded by the researchers that probably work-related stress could have been one of the significant triggers in men. Another interesting fact that was concluded was that men committed suicide under influence of alcohol or intoxication. The study also implicated that the number of women who attempted suicide was more than men and the most common method they used was poisons or medication overdose.

But men, on the other hand, would usually go for lethal ways to end life. ‘There is this strong gender-based criterion of choosing the mode of suicide. It is often noticed that men will make sure that the mode they choose has zero means of saving themselves like they might jump off a cliff, hang themselves or take a more lethal way. But women are more subdued in selecting the method they might just cut the wrist or consume poison. It is seen that the modes that women use are less lethal and the survival chances are also more. This is because men and women are wired differently. The need is to prevent each and every suicide attempt and counseling them to avert one. But knowing this pattern also helps in taking preventive measures if you know any of your near or dear one is suicidal,’ says Dr Sanghanayak Meshram, psychiatrist and sexologist, Mumbai.

Women attempt more suicides and men complete the act of suicide more often

Another study published in the journal Medical Science Monitor in the year 2011 revealed that the female subjects tended to choose pharmacological drugs overdose and exsanguination as the suicide method, while males more frequently used hanging and asphyxia. The study further indicates that women as a group more frequently attempted suicide rather than actually committing it, whereas men were more likely to complete suicides and choose more violent suicide methods; thus, women are the ‘attempters’ and ‘survivors’ of suicide attempts.

‘People who are suicidal often have an underlying condition that triggers these negative thoughts. However, that might have skipped attention and treatment. But once a condition is diagnosed women are more likely to stick to the treatment and stay on a course of medication than men. Men often drop out of the treatment or are less likely to stick to medications. This makes them even more vulnerable and prone to take a drastic step like suicide,’ says Ruksheda Syeda psychotherapist and psychiatrist.

Why men choose to do what they do

‘This is partly because of the stigma attached to mental health problems and suicidal tendencies. People nurturing an underlying problem like this are always looked down upon. This is why many people are hesitant to reach out for help. They fear the judgment. Talking about suicide, it is acceptable in the society for women to have such thoughts but when it comes to men the scales shift, men are stigmatised more judged more.

‘The stigma on men is more than that associated with women. Wome, on the other hand, have this protective instinct which makes her lot more accepting of her own problems and she looks for a solution. This is why women tend to be on therapies more than men. Probably if we start to destigmatise suicides and mental health issues more men might come out and seek therapy and help which will in turn help to deal with the global burden of suicide in a positive manner,’ says Dr Ruksheda.

Reference:

Menon, V., Kattimani, S., Sarkar, S., & Muthuramalingam, A. (2015). Gender differences among suicide attempters attending a Crisis Intervention Clinic in South India. Industrial Psychiatry Journal, 24(1), 64–69. http://doi.org/10.4103/0972-6748.160936

Tsirigotis, K., Gruszczynski, W., & Tsirigotis, M. (2011). Gender differentiation in methods of suicide attempts. Medical Science Monitor : International Medical Journal of Experimental and Clinical Research, 17(8), PH65–PH70. http://doi.org/10.12659/MSM.881887