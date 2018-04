There are various diet myths that make it difficult for diabetics to make the right food choices. For instance, many people believe that diabetics should not have ghee as it has high-fat content and can increase cholesterol levels. This could lead to obesity which is disastrous for a diabetic. However, this is not true. We got Dhvani Shah, naturopathic nutritionist and author of the book ‘Don’t just feed…Nourish your child,’ to debunk this myth and explain why diabetics should replace cooking oils with ghee. Here are five common cooking oils and the right way to use them.

How ghee is better than cooking oils

‘Most people believe that one suffers from diabetes because of the damage to the cells in the pancreas that secretes insulin. But pancreas is not the only organ whose functions are compromised due to diabetes. The liver also suffers the same fate; it stores excess sugar in the form of glycogen and releases it when there is a dip in blood glucose level or one is in need for energy, like in the night or when hungry. If the liver ceases to function to its optimum level, it will not only fail to store excess glucose, but also affect the secretion of many digestive enzymes and bile. This will make it difficult for the body to absorb foods that are not easily digestible. Cooking oils, which comprise long chain fatty acids (which most of them do), take longer to digest and needs more enzymes to break them down for absorption. This takes a toll on diabetics, who are already struggling with poor organ functions.

‘Natural fats found in foods like ghee, nuts, yoghurt, eggs are good for diabetics. So, to help in easy digestion, it is better for diabetics to cook food in ghee rather than in oil,’ says Dhvani. Here are six reasons why experts recommend ghee.

How ghee helps to control cholesterol

High cholesterol is common in diabetics. The condition lowers good cholesterol and raises triglycerides or bad cholesterol. This increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. ‘Cholesterol is not just deposition of fat; it is also the calcium build-up in the arteries, which narrows the blood vessels and disturbs blood circulation. Cholesterol gets deposited at places where the arteries have been bruised due to wear and tear. This tends to make the arteries drier and loser. Including ghee in your diet, in a way, helps to lubricate the arteries and restore its elasticity,’ she says. In her practice, she found people with high cholesterol have a rapid dip in their numbers once they switched to ghee from oil. Here are 10 cholesterol reducing foods.

How much ghee is too much

Even with its various health benefits, moderate intake of ghee is advisable. ‘There is no need to go overboard with ghee, limit your intake to one teaspoon per meal,’ advises Dhvani. Ghee is best suited with pulses and meat and blends well with high protein foods.

