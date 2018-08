Whooping cough is known as a contagious respiratory disease. Children and adults can get affected by it and can be a dangerous disease. It can be passed on from person-to-person due to the bacteria called bordetella pertussis. Your doctor may prescribe antibiotics to help you manage it. Along with medication, you can also try these home remedies which can help you to deal with it.

You should opt for honey: Honey has antibacterial properties which can help you to eliminate the cough-causing bacteria. According to research, honey is an effective cough suppressant and it can also help you to keep whooping cough at bay.

Ginger: Ginger can be a boon for you. It has antibacterial properties that can prevent the accumulation of toxins and clean the lymphatic system. Furthermore, it can also boost your immunity.

Turmeric: It is one of the powerful herbs on the planet. It can eliminate pain and tackle inflammation. According to studies, curcumin which is found in turmeric has displayed antimicrobial potential against many microorganisms.

Bone broth: If you load yourself with soups or smoothies containing bone broth then it can help you to tackle the inflammation of your respiratory system, it can enhance your immunity and give you nutrients to fight whooping cough.

You should opt for probiotics: According to research, probiotics can help you to deal with inflammation and fight bacterial infections. So, see to it that you include yoghurt, buttermilk and so on in your diet which will help you to stay fit and fine.

You should consume a lot of fluids and rest: It’s important that you get plenty of rest throughout the day when you are fighting a serious infection like whooping cough. You should up your water intake. Coughing continuously can cause vomiting and nausea, so just opt for small meals and don’t go overboard. Eat light meals and rest as much as you can. Opt for fresh juices, smoothies and soaps.

