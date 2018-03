We hear a lot about sexually transmitted diseases and its consequences. Of the various kinds of STDs one can get, HIV infection is believed to be the most potent one and for obvious reasons. Unsafe sex is one reason why people get infected with STDs and with an infection like HIV, as it progresses it leads to multiple organ failures and subsequent death. However, in the past two decades, we have seen that a lot of awareness activities have been undertaken by the government and other public bodies to prevent the spread of HIV. While this HIV-focussed prevention of STD is doing its job slowly we, on the other hand, are being ignorant of the other kinds of STDs that are equally deadly, one of them being gonorrhoea.

Now why we suddenly talking about gonorrhoea might amuse you but we have reasons to worry. First, gonorrhoea is an STD passed from one person to another during vaginal, anal or oral sex. It is a bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae . Many people who get his infection don’t have any kind of symptoms initially. However, as the bacteria manifests in the genitals it might give rise to symptoms like pain during urination, intercourse, watery discharge from the vagina, penis or the anus, etc. In women, if the bacteria travel inwards it can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease and make it difficult for her to get pregnant.

Why should we be cautious of a gonorrhoea infection?

To begin with, it is a bacterial infection that is treated with antibiotics. Like it is common with antibiotic treatment one needs to stay on track with the treatment to get rid of the bacteria completely. Leaving the treatment mid-way can make the bacteria resistant to medications. Recently the news of a British man being resistant to gonorrhoea antibiotics have made the entire medical fraternity worry. Public Health England is investigating the case of a UK man infected with a multidrug-resistant form of gonorrhoea where his infection has shown resistance to the first line of treatment which is a combination of two antibiotics (azithromycin and ceftriaxone). The man is being treated intravenously with the antibiotic ertapenem, which appears to be effective for now, a CNN report says.

The WHO estimates that 78 million people worldwide are infected with gonorrhoea each year. In fact, experts worry that worldwide this bacterial infection is becoming resistant to antibiotics. In fact, WHO believes that the bug is becoming smarter as every time a new class of antibiotics is used to treat it the bacteria finds ways to resist it. Read this to know why Indians are suffering from antibiotic resistance and where we are going wrong.

In fact, in 2016, urging people to practice safe sex, the PHE gave a grim warning that if the current cases of a so-called ‘super gonorrhoea’ become resistant to all forms of antibiotics, there is currently no new drug available and the infection could become untreatable, Xinhua news agency reported.

Why should we worry about drug-resistant gonorrhoea infection in India?

If the global scenario is to be believed then this bacteria is trying to overpower our medical prowess. If gonorrhoea becomes antibiotic-resistant and the epidemic spreads in India like a wildfire it would only add to the existing public health menace. Antibiotic resistance in India is responsible for several deaths in the hands of diseases that could be otherwise prevented with medications. Overuse and misuse of antibiotics got us here. We are already trying hard to fight the tuberculosis menace as the surge in the number of people suffering from multi-drug resistant TB and extremely drug-resistant TB is only increasing. Read to know why India is under the threat of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis.

According to a WHO report, India is the country with the highest burden of tuberculosis and there were around 2.76 million cases of tuberculosis in India in 2016. The report also mentions that 10.4 million people were affected by TB and 1.7 million people died. More than 95 percent of TB related deaths happen in low- and middle-income nations. Around 1 million children fell ill due to TB and 250,000 children died, in 2016. TB is a major cause of death in HIV-positive people, accounting for 40 percent of TB-related deaths in 2016.

With the public health system already in a mess, facing an epidemic like drug-resistant gonorrhoea is only going to make it worse. Moreover, HIV/AIDS is still a leading cause of death due to STD in India. Here is a safe sex guide for HIV/AIDS patients.

What can we do?

Create awareness before it is too late. An STD like gonorrhoea is preventable by using condoms. Always refrain from unsafe sex, no matter what. Sex education in India is the need of the hour, not just for pre-teens and teens but for adults too. Many don’t realise that if they are indulging in unsafe sex they can infect their partners with STDs. Any bacterial infection that is preventable, care should be taken to do so. Indians are known to be ignorant when it comes to prevention during sex. It is time we take things seriously, we educate the mass to know the consequences of unsafe sex and start living by the dictum – prevention is better than cure — and avert another bacterial resistant epidemic.

