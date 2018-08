Rani Mukerji’s ‘Hichki’ won our hearts with her perfect timing and impeccable acting. The film recently hit the headlines with the actress winning accolades worldwide with her performance in the film. Let us understand about the condition that her character suffered from in the movie, ‘Tourette Syndrome’. Simply put, the syndrome is a neurological one. It is a nervous system disorder that causes tics in people, which is an uncontrollable sudden movement or sounds that occur repeatedly. It is beyond the control of the person suffering from it as it is an unwanted urge or sensation in the muscle that is affected. The condition doesn’t have a definite pattern as the tics change in number and frequency from time to time depending on each individual.

However, the condition often goes under-diagnosed or reported due to lack of awareness and acceptance.

What is ‘Tourette Syndrome’?

The disorder is named after the pioneering French neurologist Dr Georges Gilles de la Tourette, who described and diagnosed the condition in an 86-year-old woman. The early signs of this syndrome are found between the ages of 3-9 years.

Symptoms:

Tics are the most obvious feature of this condition. However, there are 2 kinds of them: Simple and Complex tics. Here’s what happens in them-

Simple Tics:

Eye blinking

Eye darting

Nose and lip twitching

Incessant coughing

Shoulder shrugging

Swallowing

Grunting

Coughing

Throat clearing

Complex Tics:

Combination of 2 or more simple tics

Touching objects

Smelling objects

Using cuss words

Walking/Skipping in a pattern

Obscene gestures

Bending

Twitching

Repeating words or phrases

Causes:

Like is the case with any other neurological conditions, there is no single factor causing Tourette. The causes could be a combination of genetics and environmental factors. Some studies, however, indicate that dopamine and serotonin levels may be different in those with this disorder.

Treatment:

There is no cure for the condition as it a neurological one. It can, however, be managed better. Psycho-behavioural therapy works best for someone with Tourette syndrome.

Image Source: Shutterstock