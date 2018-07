Hepatitis, as we know, is inflammation of the liver caused due to a viral agent; it affects the organ in more than one way. All forms of hepatitis (there are five variants A, B, C, D & E) harm the liver and are categorised depending on the viral load and severity of the condition. However, this inflammation that happens due to a hepatitis virus or infection is not due to accumulation of fat which is an intrinsic feature of the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or NAFLD. But there are studies that indicate that hepatitis could lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or predispose one to the same. Some experts even believe that fatty liver could make one prone to a hepatitis infection. This only makes it clear that hepatitis and NAFLD could be interrelated. Here are four factors of NAFLD you need to know.

Does hepatitis cause NAFLD or vice versa?

“A secondary cause of hepatitis is excessive fat accumulation in the liver. A sedentary lifestyle leads to a build-up of fat in the liver, which is 5 to 10 per cent more than normal. This excess fat accumulation makes the liver unhealthy is least to say, but it interferes with the functioning of the liver, lowers immunity (destroying the cells of the liver) making one prone to a hepatitis infection. However, at times, NAFLD could be an outcome of a hepatitis infection,” says Dr Roy Patankar, leading Gastroenterologist & Director of Zen Hospital.

Do all kinds of hepatitis viruses lead to NAFLD?

Studies suggest that NAFLD is closely associated with hepatitis B and C, especially in people who suffer from diabetes. In fact, diabetes as an independent condition leads to liver damage and people who acquire an HBV or HCV infection are more at risk of developing NAFLD. “Diabetes increases the chances of NAFLD which along with a hepatitis infection can lead to steatohepatitis (inflammation of the liver with concurrent fat accumulation in the liver, which is not due to a sedentary lifestyle or wrong eating habits) and later liver cirrhosis,” says Dr Patankar. Here is why hepatitis is considered as a silent killer.

Why should you worry about NAFLD if you have hepatitis B or C infection?

Both hepatitis B and C are considered a more potent form of the infection. They are caused due to infected blood transfusion, usage of contaminated blood and blood products, contaminated injection during medical procedures and through injected drugs. Although not exclusively considered a sexually transmitted disease, HCV can spread through sexual contact too. They need more aggressive forms of antiviral treatment. The reason you should worry if you have an HBV or HCV infection is that they can do irreparable damage to your liver and if you develop NAFLD long with any of these hepatitis infections the damages could be grave.

“NAFLD due to a hepatitis infection can lead to liver cirrhosis if not treated promptly. This means the liver cells get scarred and reaches a point where they cannot be revived again. In the worst case scenario, this could mean a complete liver failure that would eventually need a liver transplant. In some cases, cirrhosis due to hepatitis could lead to liver cancer too,” informs Dr Patankar.

Who are at risk?

Studies suggest that people who are diabetic and develop hep B or C infection are more at risk of developing NAFLD. “People who are overweight and lead a sedentary life are also at risk of developing NAFLD. A hepatitis infection in such people could also lead to deadly consequences,” informs Dr Patankar.

