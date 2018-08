Most people think sexual performance anxiety and erectile dysfunction are one and the same but they are not, though performance anxiety could be a precursor for erectile dysfunction. It is very natural for men to suffer from some amount of anxiety or sexual tension just before the act that could lead to sexual performance anxiety. This can happen to men of all ages the common outcomes of performance anxiety are loss of erection, premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction (inability to get an erection).

Performance anxiety and erectile dysfunction are not the same. The most common causes of performance anxiety are stress and nervousness with an underlying psychological problem whereas in ED the causes could have a medical reason coupled with a psychological or physiological problem.

What is Sexual Performance Anxiety?

Sexual performance anxiety is usually due to nervousness and anxiety before or during sex. Some common reasons for this are:

Over expectation about sexual performance (like, worrying about satisfying the partner or thinking about the past failed sexual attempts)

Body image issues, such as concern over your weight, height or penis size thinking that your partner might reject you.

Relationship issues, such as a lack of emotional connection or dissatisfaction with your relationship

Other sources of stress, such as difficulties regarding work, relationships, family or other non-sexual aspects of your life

Nervousness about sexual activity in general

Sexual performance anxiety arises due to stress or tension which releases powerful stress hormones which constrict blood vessels, reducing blood flow to various parts of your body including your penis. This makes it much harder than normal to develop and maintain an erection, affecting one’s ability to enjoy sex with the partner.

What is erectile dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction is not merely due to stress. It is a sexual dysfunction where a man is incapable of getting an erection and usually happens in the elderly population. However, ED can happen to young men too, triggered by different physiological and psychological factors and performance anxiety could be one of them. The most common causes of ED are:

Alcohol consumption

Smoking and drugs

Diabetes

Obesity

Medicinal side-effect

Other health conditions that might cause ED

Depression

Anxiety-related conditions

Drugs like anti-depressants

However, to know if you are suffering from erectile dysfunction or sexual performance anxiety you need to get evaluated by a urologist, andrologist or a sexologist. Performance anxiety can easily be fixed with some therapies like guided imagery, relaxation exercises, couple therapy etc. ED, however, needs medication along with therapy. There is a wide range of treatment options that can help one overcome erectile dysfunction and enjoy a healthy sex life.

Image source: Shutterstock