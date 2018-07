The Burari mass suicide of 11 members of a family in Delhi has sent a ripple of shock waves throughout the nation. The news created a lot of distress and unease among the common people. It was difficult to digest the fact that why a well-to-do family who ran their own business, didn’t suffer from any financial crunches, didn’t have any family disputes or troubles with the neighbours or people in power, commit suicide one fine day just out of the blue. In fact, investigations suggest they were a closed knit family. The police did suspect foul play and involvement of a self-styled Godman who could have influenced the family to take such drastic step or indulge them in occult practices but later these possibilities were ruled out. Read to know if shared psychosis led to the mass suicide in Burari.

The investigations, in fact, brought to the fore some stunning and chilling facts. It is learned that Lalit Bhatia (50) who was the son of 77-year-old Narayan Devi, the matriarch of the family had been writing notes on how to perform a ritual to attain salvation. Needless to say, these notes were written to direct the family to commit the mass suicide. But the notes recovered were not written in the first person, it seemed Lalit was taking direction from a third person – his deceased father. This definitely is a case of delusion.

But what shocked us more is the fact that why other members of the family would not question his moves or try to find the logic behind his acts? Not only have us, the police and public are baffled at the family’s display of irrationality. After ruling out foul play, police have come to the conclusion that this mass suicide could be due to ‘shared psychosis’ where the near and dear ones of a person affected start taking instructions and orders from him despite irrationality glaring at them. We spoke to Dr Pavan Sonar, psychotherapist and psychiatrist, Mumbai to know more about shared psychosis. Here are few facts about the same:

In shared psychosis, there would be one person or member of a group or tribe who suffers from some kind of delusionary disorder or hallucinates which makes him believe in certain irrational beliefs or thoughts. This primary sufferer who is also known as the influencer or inducer of the psychotic behaviour then shares his beliefs and thoughts with the near and dear ones who are mostly his family members or close friends. Shared psychosis is mostly seen in families but at times it can happen among close friends too. The primary inducer who is delusional is usually an influential person in the family or among friends. This person could also be dominant or aggressive in nature. His/her mates or secondary sufferers who follow his dictum are usually passive or docile in nature. They have a tremendous trust in the inducer or the influencer. Since people who suffer from shared psychosis also commit themselves to certain confinements or belief systems, it becomes easier for the inducer to project his thoughts and ideas to his mates or the secondary sufferers. Over a period of time, the secondary sufferers start believing in the same delusions as they remain confined in the same belief systems. The primary inducer in shared psychosis usually suffers from schizophrenia or one or the other form of it. Their delusions are usually bizarre and have no connection with reality. But other members of the family fail to recognise it as they get influenced by the thoughts due to their docile nature and feeble personality. There is an increase in dopamine in the brain of people who suffer from shared psychosis. Dopamine when in excess can cause delusionary vision and hallucination. This makes them defy logic. The secondary sufferers believe in the primary influencer because they see certain effective behaviour or outcomes of the collective believe. For instance, their financial conditions might start to improve or an ailing and sick family member might get better. They will fail to see the other reasons behind these positive improvements and associate it with the delusionary beliefs. In shared psychosis, the primary inducer could first trick secondary sufferers into believing his/her delusions and thoughts. Since the mates or secondary sufferers have an immense trust in this person they start to think over these delusionary thoughts and wire their brains to believe in the enormity of the irrationality without questioning its logic. There could be various reasons that can give rise to a shared psychosis scenario. Apart from the fact that the primary inducer suffers from an underlying mental condition, the secondary sufferers could also have a genetic bent towards mental illness and the environment that they live in (socio-cultural environment) plays an important role. It is difficult to get these masses out of the spell because there are no caregivers. Every member follows the primary inducer’s vision blindly which in most cases leads to a ghastly disaster like mass suicide, the very thing that happened with the Bhatia family in Burari, Delhi. In most cases of shared psychosis, the victims think that death can only help them attain salvation.

