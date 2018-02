Since the time the death of Sridevi’s news started doing the rounds on the internet, there have been several theories revolving around the incident. Some blamed her lifestyle – weight loss procedures and cosmetic surgery – others blamed her husband for forcing her to take extreme steps to look youthful and compromise on health. Now the speculations have ended as the forensic reports are out stating the reason behind the death.

However, we are still not satisfied with the post-mortem and the death certificate, a copy of which is floating all over the net. Everyone started sharing their knowledge of forensic science and started discussing how the report is flawed. Some even said that there cannot be anything called as an accidental drowning. So, we got to the depth of the matter to know what is an accidental drowning. And yes, there is a term called ‘accidental drowning,’ in medical textbooks.

We spoke to Dr Vikrant Shah, Physician, Intensivist and infectious disease specialist, Zen Hospital, Mumbai to know more about the matter.

What is accidental drowning?

An accidental drowning or secondary drowning is an untoward incident that happens when a person drowns being submerged in the water unable to breathe, as water or any other liquid fills one’s lungs making him/her incapable to breathe. Such incidents can happen either in a swimming pool or in a bathtub. Classic accidental drowning is of two types – adult drowning and children drowning. In adults, usually, an accidental drowning could be due to alcohol intoxication or substance abuse while in children it usually happens if a kid suffers from an injury in the water like getting hit by a rock or pebbles and drowns.

But is it possible to drown in a bathtub?

Yes, it is. In adults who are under the influence of alcohol, there could be chances of losing control or being absentminded and unable to help themselves come out of the tub that is filled with water to the brim. It depends on the amount of intoxication. Some people who drink alcohol even occasionally and try to take a relaxing bath submerging in the bathtub can feel drowsy or fall asleep leading to a drowning episode, unable to control their body and get out of the situation.

Is it possible to suffer a cardiac arrest while drowning?

There are two types of drowning: wet and dry drowning. In wet drowning, the person has inhaled water which interferes with respiration sometimes a person can still try to come up to the surface or show signs of help when still conscious. However, if a person reaches respiratory exhaustion as the water keeps on filling the lungs and without getting help might collapse and die as the circulatory system collapses. In the less common instance of dry drowning, it could lead to arrhythmia or cardiac arrest as the airway closes up due to spasms caused by the presence of water.

Now, the forensic reports say that Sridevi died due to accidental drowning and there were traces of alcohol in her body. We cannot solve the mystery behind her death whether it was cardiac arrest or the reports are suggestive of some other implications. But if you have any questions about accidental drowning this article might have answered them. Share your views in the comment section.

Image source: Shutterstock