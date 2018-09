Our body is made up mainly of water and when our hydration level is not balanced, our body tends to hang on to that water. Too much salt and hormonal changes can cause our body to retain excess water. Usually, it may cause you to feel heavier than normal and less active. It can also cause puffiness, swelling and bloating.

Water retention is a common health issue and can occur on regular basis. This condition is also known as oedema or fluid retention. Water retention happens within the cavities or tissues and in the circulatory system. It can cause swelling in the ankles, hands, feet and legs. There are several reasons why it happens, many of which are not serious.

Few women experience water retention before their monthly period or during pregnancy. People who are physically inactive may also be affected.

A number of factors can cause it including flying in an aeroplane like changes in cabin pressure and sitting for an extended period of time may cause your body to retain water. Even if we stand or sit for too long the gravity keeps blood in our lower extremities. So it is always to move around often to keep the blood circulating. Other factors include menstrual changes and fluctuating hormones. Consuming too much sodium can cause water retention. Certain medications have water retention as a side effect. Even a weak heart can cause the body to retain water as it can’t pump blood properly. Leg swelling can be caused by deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which is a clot in a vein. During pregnancy, the major shift in weight can cause the legs to retain water if you don’t move around daily.

However, water retention can also be a symptom of a severe medical condition like heart failure or kidney disease. Seek medical attention immediately if you are experiencing sudden or severe water retention.