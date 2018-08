For many women the urge of having sex is minimal. Yes, it doesn’t come as easily as they would like. But it is not that they just don’t feel like having sex. There must be some underlying causes of low libido. A sexual dysfunction Hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) causes a lowered sex drive in women. This disorder is now known as arousal disorder. Usually, a woman with HSDD will experience a lack of sexual desire for six months or more and it may fluctuate. Some of the common symptoms of low sex drive include disinterest in initiating sex, no sexual thoughts, difficulty in getting pleasure from sex, etc. Even when the genitals get stimulated women with low sex drive doesn’t get any pleasurable sensations. So, if you notice any of these symptoms then try to find out the reason behind it. Here we have mentioned few causes of low sex drive.

Physical and mental stress

Stress can drain out all your energy and you start feeling tired. Being stressed out at home or work can really play havoc with your sex life. Even lack of sleep can be another cause of low libido. A study published in 2005 in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found that women who sleep more have higher levels of sexual desire and better arousal. So, try to get some quality sleep every night. And avoid getting stressed.

Relationship issues

Women moods get affected when there is any problem in the relationship. And this also impacts on their sexual drive. You obviously won’t feel like having sex with him if you are facing trust issues or feel that the love has faded.

Medication

Certain medications like anti-depressants and oral contraceptives could have adverse effects on your libido. Consult your doctor if your sex life is getting affected due to some medicine.

Body image issues

Getting conscious about your own body image. You will feel anxious about yourself if you don’t feel comfortable in your own skin, or if your partner doesn’t appreciate you and this will definitely affect your sex life. And this way you will start avoiding sex.

Exercise

Over-exercising or not exercising at all may also lead to low sex drive. Too much exercise causes more harm than good, similarly not exercising at all can also play havoc with your sex life.

Menopause

A woman’s hormone levels start decreasing during menopause. The ovary stops producing hormones which are responsible for a healthy libido, especially oestrogen.

Image Source: Shutterstock