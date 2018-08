When you are trying to manage your weight doing some form of physical activity daily is good. But, repeating the same exercises, intensity or duration does not work. Working out twice a day is usually for high-level athletes. But for an average person, a single workout session is enough. Although, that doesn’t mean that you can’t practise workouts 2 times a day. As long as you know how to implement the right schedule you can also reap the benefits of working out twice a day.



In the morning, try to focus on the bigger muscles and during early evening practise more isolation exercises for smaller areas like the calves, arms, and neck.



According to a 2017 study published in the International Journal of Obesity shows that a sedentary lifestyle is a risk factor for coronary heart disease and increased waist circumference.



Working out twice a day will improve your daily activity. It can also trigger accelerated muscle growth and make you gain strength. Exercising 2 times a day will allow you to increase metabolic capacity, protein synthesis, and anabolic output. Basically, this will help improve your overall performance.



Thus, make sure there is a minimum of six hours of gap between moderate-intensity workouts. Allow more time space between two sessions if you are aiming for higher-intensity workouts. Practise strenuous workouts early in the day and shorter workouts later in the day. Start your exercise slowly and then gradually increase your intensity. Take naps for the recovery of the muscles and to facilitate rest. Prioritize nutrition and hydration between workouts. Practise meditation on your rest days. To accomplish multiple goals you can combine different workouts each day.



Note: If you are working out twice a day, keep a close watch on your food intake. In fact, overtraining can also increase stress. So, keep a watch!



Image Source: Shutterstock