We all want to have a bikini booty. A but that is spotless and with no bums or acne. However, the booty is also a difficult place to clean and maintain hygiene. Yes, since we can’t see it directly, it becomes very difficult to take good care of it. Although there are so many products available that can help you get fairer, smoother, clearer butt, it is still not as easy as it sounds.

What is booty spot?

Spots on the booty/butt/hips that are caused due to the pimples in the area. Pimples on the butt/ booty also called butt acne or buttne tends to leave spots on your booty that can look ugly and leave your butt dry and itchy.

Preventive measures you must take to avoid booty spots:

Go commando: Make it a point to go commando from time to time but before that, you might want to know the advantages and disadvantages of going commando. Going commando will let your butt area breathe and not let any germ, greasiness or grime to built there.

Maintain hygiene down there: Clean the area from time to time and use the right products for your butt. Your booty tends to get dirty easily and your butt crack is the perfect breeding ground for germs that can lead to buttne or butt acne.

Wear the right fabric: The fabric you use plays a very important role in the overall health of your butt area. Opt for cotton fabrics to let your butt area breathe. Do not stay in your sweaty gym clothes for long and take a bath soon after your gym session is over. Strictly avoid extremely tight clothing. You might want to read 5 reasons your buttocks itch like crazy!

Eat right: A healthy diet is very important for a healthy butt area or overall skincare for that matter. Avoid greasy, junk food and go for food that is good for your gut. You might want to know easy BUTT HACKS that can help you feel happy, relaxed and pampered down there.

Minimize sweating: Sweating is one of the major causes of buttne or butt acne. Sweat causes germs buildup there which in turn becomes a perfect condition for breakouts.

Butt routine: Like your facial routine, have a skincare routine for your butt too. From cleansing to moisturising, take care of your butt like you would of your face. Read: DIY: 3 quick homemade scrubs for a smoother, fairer butt