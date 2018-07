In an amazing feat, doctors from Kalyani Medical College and Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in West Bengal have removed tumours weighing 35 kilograms from the body of a 60-year-old woman. The woman, Arti Adhikary had huge tumors in her ovaries. Arti was admitted to the hospital because of stomach pain. A thorough investigation led to the revelations of huge tumours that had to be operated.

Mriganka Mouli Saha, Gynaecological Surgeon of Kalyani Medical College, who led the operation reportedly said, “Tumour of this size has not been operated successfully in the recent past.” At the moment, Arti’s condition is stable but will undergo observation for the next 48 hours.

What are ovarian tumours?

Ovarian tumours are the most common forms of ovarian cancers in women. According to the ICMR registry, ovarian cancer is the seventh most common cancer among women worldwide. The incidence of ovarian cancer has been rising over the last two decades and is the third most common cancer among Indian women.

There are various kinds of ovarian cancers. Epithelial ovarian cancer is the most common among them all. Epithelial ovarian cancer arises from the surface of the ovary. About 90 per cent of ovarian cancers develop in the epithelium. This is a thin layer of the tissue that cover the ovaries. This kind of cancer is mostly seen among postmenopausal women.

