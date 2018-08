Turmeric no doubt is touted as a superfood. It has a lot of healing properties thanks to its compound curcumin that imparts hosts of benefits to it. Used in the dried or fresh form in cooking, cosmetics and traditional medicines, turmeric never fails to deliver what it promises. It has numerous bioactive compounds that encompass several medicinal benefits to this spice. The other viable compounds in turmeric are volatile oils, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, linolenic acids, proteins, carbohydrates, fibres, et al. These make turmeric an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, analgesic, anti-microbial spice. Not only does turmeric help in keeping you healthy, it also helps in weight loss. Did you know a cup of turmeric tea is the answer to your weight loss woes?

Here are ways in which turmeric tea can help you

It has anti-inflammatory properties: Obesity or excessive abdominal fat is associated with inflammation and turmeric’s anti-inflammation properties help to reduce inflammation, oxidative stress and hence helps to fight that bulge around the abdomen effectively.

It prevents metabolic syndrome: Metabolic syndrome is a risk factor linked to obesity and diabetes. The symptoms are fat accumulation around the abdomen that causes metabolic changes. Turmeric helps to reduce the risk of high cholesterol, controls triglyceride levels and keeps blood sugar in check to reverse metabolic syndrome and help in weight loss.

It is great for digestion: There is no iota of a doubt here. A good digestive system is a key to weight loss. Turmeric tea gives relief from bloating and further improves bowel movements that help you lose weight.

It helps increase bile production: Regular consumption of turmeric tea improves liver function and helps increase the bile production that helps in emulsifying fat and its metabolism. This process makes this spice a great way weight loss food.

It helps regulate blood sugar levels: Turmeric tea helps regulate sugar levels and prevent insulin resistance so excess fat is not retained in your body.

How to make turmeric tea

Ingredients:

Turmeric paste

Ginger paste (optional)

Water

Method: Pour some water in a pan. Add both ginger and turmeric pastes in equal amounts and let the water come to a boil. Once it comes to a boil, immediately turn off the heat and let it cool at room temperature. Strain it before drinking. Now, take small sips and enjoy its benefits.