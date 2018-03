Inspector Daulatram Jogawat from Madhya Pradesh Police who was fat-shamed by author, columnist and socialite Shobhaa De, has lost 65 kgs after a bariatric surgery by eminent surgeon, Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai.

Shobhaa De tweeted that she was ‘Glad that ended well. God bless Daulatram and give him a long and healthy life.’ Here is what she tweeted yesterday.

Glad that ended well. God bless Daulatram and give him a long and healthy life. https://t.co/XPPQx0g5BX — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) March 9, 2018

In February 2017, the columnist had tweeted this image and written: “Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai.”

Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today! pic.twitter.com/sY0H3xzXl3 — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 21, 2017

Her tweet drew strong criticism from the Twiteratti, including Mumbai police who tweeted their reaction, making it clear that Ms De’s tweet wasn’t in good taste and that the photo was actually not of an inspector of the Mumbai Police.

We love puns too Ms De but this one is totally imisplaced. Uniform/official not ours. We expect better from responsible citizens like you. https://t.co/OcKOoHO5bX — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 21, 2017

When her tweet went viral, Jogawat said in his interviews with media outlets that he was hurt that his photo had gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. According to Zee News, Jogawat had said then that he had put on weight in his adulthood after his gallbladder was removed because of stones.

Shobhaa De was quick to issue an apology and give advice to MP police to ‘consult a dietician.’

Mumbai/Maharashtra Police, pranaam. No offence intended. M.P. police, consult a dietician,if it’s an asli ,undoctored image doing the rounds — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 22, 2017

Dr Ladkawala soon got in touch with the inspector and offered his services. Jogawat then underwent bariatric surgery at the Mumbai hospital. Incidentally, Dr Lakdawala was the bariatric surgeon of the former heaviest woman of the world, Eman Ahmed who had come to Mumbai in 2016, for her weight loss surgery. The Egyptian national who weighed 500 kgs before her surgery and lost 171 kgs during her stay in Mumbai, unfortunately, lost her life in Abu Dabhi a year later due to health complications.

Image source: Zee News