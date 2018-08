Water intake and weight loss are closely interlinked. Intake of water and other fluids has a major effect on energy levels. Good hydration is a key factor to help improve blood circulation and energy levels and maintain good health. Good hydration helps to strengthen our immune system defences and builds better resistance to stress and infections. It also supports optimal brain function, good digestion and anti ageing.

Nutritionist Karishma Chawla explains, “A dehydrated body cannot burn fat nor gain muscle. Water is required for good digestion and to prevent constipation. It also aids gut health and thus reduces the chances of acne. If you want to prevent wrinkles and ageing of skin, drink water. It helps to reduce muscle loss, sagging of skin and wrinkles. It also helps in helping your skin get rid of water retention.”

How sufficient water intake helps achieve weight loss

a) It helps maintain higher LBM (lean body mass) by supporting the structure of the body’s lean tissues, muscles.

b) It improves blood circulation and delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the muscles and all body cells.

c) It improves energy levels which leads to better exercise performance and higher fat loss.

d) It helps maintain optimal body temperature during exercises to help muscle contraction, and normal body functioning.

e) Water helps you build stronger immunity, better compliance to exercise and nutrition plan leading to fat loss.

f) It has an anti-catabolic effect which means it helps reduces muscle loss. The more the muscle, the higher the BMR and the faster the fat loss.

Simple ways to up your fluid intake

1. Start the day with lime water.

2. Mid-morning, drink coconut water.

3. Drink lime water post lunch and dinner.

4. Have a glass of vegetable juice every morning and evening.

5. Make buttermilk a part of lunch and dinner.

6. Drink 7-8 glasses of plain water throughout the day.

Image source: Shutterstock