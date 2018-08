You may not be eating from outside or not even indulging in your favourite sweets- all in the name of weight loss. But even then, you may not be able to see visible changes. If that’s the case, you may be going wrong with portion sizes. We bring you 5 common portion size mistakes all of us make:

1) Fruits: One healthy serving of fruit is a great alternative to dessert. They’re incredibly healthy and have a good amount of satiety quotient but wait, where are you going wrong? The size of the cup. For example, when your dietician says go in for only a cup of grapes, she doesn’t mean a big fat bowl of grapes. Get your calorie calculator and count right. 1 cup of grapes could be around 15 grapes.

2) Cereals: Check the nutrition facts label before sitting down with a huge cup of cereal. Get your facts right about what is advised and how much is needed. You can’t pour a full bowl of cereal and chomp on them. According to the American Diabetes Association, ¾ cup is suggested as an ideal serving.

3) Chicken breast: You have given up on fried meat. But that doesn’t mean that you fill your plate with chicken breast. Make sure you check the size of the chicken breast well before having it because the calories in it might ruin your diet completely. Ideally, one serving should be about 85 grams.

4) Bread: Definitely, whole grain breads are incredibly healthy. But only your nutritionist would be able to guide you on how much is ideal for you. One or two slices of brown bread are usually recommended.

5) Soda: Sugary and caffeinated drinks ruin your diet plan, for sure. An ideal serving size would be about 340 grams, however, most of us might gulp more than that.

