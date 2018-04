Weakening the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act, 1994, implemented to put a check on illegal sex determination, will encourage sex-determination tests, experts said on Tuesday. The Act, which was brought by the government to put a check on illegal sex determination and is currently facing crisis, should continue, said the members of the PC-PNDT Act Committee. They claimed diluting the act will further encourage sex -determination.

During an event here, the members said the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which is not in support of enacting the act, has been recently assured by the Health Ministry that the law will be diluted.

“All figures suggest this act has helped to stabilise the situation. If anything is done to discontinue the act, it will be a huge injustice to the sex determination process,” Neelam Singh, Member, PC-PNDT Committee said.

A recent report by NITI Aayog revealed the sex ratios at birth (SRB) is substantially lower in 17 of 21 states, with less that 950 females per 1,000 males.

“There is a clear need for states to effectively implement the act and take appropriate measures to promote the value of the girl child. The proposed weakening of significant sections of the Act will undermine the effectiveness of law to prevent sex selection (female foeticide),” said Sabu M. George, another member of the committee.

The members also said strong backing of the medical associations help the doctors to get away with the sex determination act.

Source: IANS

Image source: Shutterstock