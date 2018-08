Cloudy, turbid, or foamy urine is one of the common Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) symptoms and also of other health issues. It can also occur due to dehydration. Excess protein or crystalline substances in the urine can cause it to appear cloudy or foamy. Also, one may suffer from cloudy urine and painful urination due to cystitis (which is a bladder infection). During pregnancy, women can suffer from it due to a UTI infection. Hence, women should consult their doctors if they notice foamy urine. It can also be a symptom of a sexually transmitted diseases (STD) like gonorrhoea.

Avoid ignoring it and seek immediate medical advice to determine the exact cause and treatment. Your doctor may prescribe you antibiotics. These home remedies can also help.

• Probiotics: It can be good for your gut health. It can also strengthen your immunity by promoting good bacteria and regulating your intestinal health.

• Quercetin: According to studies, taking quercetin supplements can reduce the pain from infections which cause cloudy urine. Quercetin is a type of flavonoid that treats inflammation. You can also eat foods like leafy greens, berries and broccoli which are abundant in quercetin.

• Parsley: Parsley has diuretic properties which treat UTIs. Also, it is anti-inflammatory and can reduce inflammation.

• Garlic: It is anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and immune-boosting in nature and can cure urinary tract infections that cause cloudy urine.

• Cranberries: According to studies, eating cranberries improved the quality of life in patients who suffered from urinary tract infections.

• Avoid foods which can trigger UTI symptoms: Cut down on spicy foods, alcohol, caffeine, carbonated beverages, onions, raisins, and sour cream.

• Hydrate yourself: Drink a lot of water and eliminate the bacteria from your bladder through urination.

• L-arginine: It is one of the types of amino acid which can tackle inflammation and can slow down the growth of microorganisms that cause cloudy urine. You can eat foods like peanuts, soybeans, pumpkins, chickpeas, lentils and so on which contain L-arginine.

Note: If you experience cloudy urine for more than 7 days, talk to your doctor about it.

