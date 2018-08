As a society, we are riddled with multiple misconceptions about various diseases. Fighting the stigma surrounding the illness is generally more severe than the disease itself. The stigma around Viral Hepatitis is no different. Hepatitis in simple terms is referred to as ‘swelling of the liver’. Hepatitis which occurs due to viral infections like hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis C virus (HCV) is labelled as viral hepatitis. Viral hepatitis constitutes to a significant health care burden in the world and bears tremendous consequences to a patient’s life.

Unfortunately, viral hepatitis is stigmatized largely due to ignorance about the disease. One of the prime reasons linked to the stigma associated with viral hepatitis is that it is potentially infectious. Although HBV and HCV may be passed sexually or via blood-to-blood contact, people are not at risk due to casual contact. It is imperative to understand that these viruses are not passed by hugging, kissing, drinking from the same glass or sharing food from the same plate,” explained Dr Sandeep Satsangi, Consultant, Dept. Of Hepatology and Liver Transplantation, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals.

What can you do to debunk the stigma?

Misinformed people sometimes assume that all people with viral hepatitis have used injection drugs, despite many other ways these viruses may be acquired. There is a significant burden of viral hepatitis in India. If doctors constitute significantly to diagnose and treat patients with viral hepatitis, the community at large plays an even more important role in curbing the stigma associated with it. This would potentially help patients of viral hepatitis not only to improve physically but also grow socially and feel more confident.

Few things that you could do to debunk the stigma are:

a) Communication: The society should indulge in active discussions about this disease. Talk and get an understanding of what can cause the disease and how you can prevent them. “Talking openly breaks the barrier of shame and ignorance surrounding these viral infections,” said Dr Satsangi.

b) Education: One of the key aspects to shatter the stigma associated with viral hepatitis is acquiring proper information about the disease and its mode of spread. Inaccurate information can perpetuate stereotypes. Make sure ‘you know’ the right facts from the right sources!

c) Self motivation: The patients suffering with viral hepatitis should have perspective of the big picture. Focus your attention on something that brings peace, joy, laughter and meaning.

d) Challenge stereotypes: If you do not like how media and news portray people with viral hepatitis, let them know. Remember the action you take is bound to make an impact on the society at large.

e) Take action: Make use of social media and other tools to change social and political climates. Call or send letters, tweets, emails and faxes to policy makers and other agencies. The more the people read about such sensitive issues, the more the society is going to become aware and educated.

“By cultivating self-respect through a positive attitude and active participation in educating your community on viral hepatitis, you can play a meaningful role in shattering the stigma and helping those diagnosed with the disease to finally receive the compassion they deserve. The patients who have conquered this disease should actively speak and write about their experiences so that others affected with the same can reap benefits and derive strength,” explained Dr Satsangi.

