In our everyday life, we all face different types of skin issues. And thus, we end up trying everything which is available in the market to solve these issues quickly. But when it comes to safety nothing can beat the effectiveness of natural remedies. And one such ingredient is red sandalwood powder. It is also known as Rakta Chandana.

Red sandalwood is an Ayurvedic herb and it can be used in a powder form and also in paste form. It works wonderfully on any type of skin. It can help you to get rid of pigmentation and blemishes, also even out the skin tone. Apart from this, using red sandalwood regularly It will also help you in attaining a fresh and tan-free looking skin. Here we have mentioned a few ways to use red sandalwood to get a flawless skin.

Red sandalwood powder with lemon juice

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of red sandalwood powder

A few drops of lemon juice

How to make: To make a smooth paste mix of red sandalwood powder and lemon juice. Clean your face, apply this mixture and leave it on your face for 15 to 20 minutes. After that rinse it of with cold water.

Benefit: This face mask suits people with oily skin. It helps in tightening the pores of the skin and also control the excess sebum produced on the skin.

Rose water with red sandalwood powder

Ingredients

1 tablespoon red sandalwood powder

1 tablespoon rose water

1 teaspoon honey

A pinch of turmeric

How to make: Mix all the ingredients properly in a bowl, make a smooth paste. Apply this paste on the affected area. Let it dry. After that rinse it with lukewarm water.

Benefits: This mask will help you in treating pimple scars and acne. It has a cooling effect.

Curd, red sandalwood powder and milk

Ingredients

1 tablespoon red sandalwood powder

2 tablespoon curd

2 tablespoon milk

Half tablespoon turmeric

How to make: Take a bowl, mix one tablespoon of red sandalwood powder, milk and curd. Add a pinch of turmeric. Apply the paste to your face and let it dry for few minutes. Rinse it off with normal water and pat dry. For better results use this remedy once or twice a week.

Benefits: This pack will help you get rid of blemishes and pigmentation on your skin. It will also give you an even skin tone.

Image Source: Shutterstock