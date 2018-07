Monsoon season is the time when everybody becomes conscious about their skin and hair. We all put in extra efforts to keep our skin healthy. We also take extra care of our hair so that they look strong and shiny. While all this is important but one aspect of aesthetics that we ignore is foot care during monsoons? After all, it’s the feet that get dirty in the muddy roadside rainwater and becomes a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi. If you are a diabetic there are more reasons why you should pay attention to foot care during monsoons. Here Dr Saumya Shetty Hegde, Dermatologist at Roots Skin Clinic, Chembur gives us some tips to keep your feet healthy during monsoons

1. Wear the right footwear: This is the first thing that needs your attention. Choosing the right footwear is extremely important during the monsoons. Gumboots are a perfect option for a rainy day! They not only dry faster but protect your feet from the dirty water. Sports shoes or shoes made of canvas or even sneakers don’t score so well here because once you step out in the rain wearing them, they get wet easily and remain like that for long periods. This, in turn, creates a very conducive medium for the growth of bacteria, fungi etc., and leading to tinea pedis and Pseudomonas infections. Open-toed plastic sandals or strappy sandals can be an option since they dry faster. But aren’t as safe as the rubber boots and closed footwear since the dangers of exposure to the dirty water remains. Here is everything you need to know about diabetic foot care.

2. Keep the feet clean: Clean your feet by washing them once (just with plain water) as soon as you come back home. Better if you can use a soapy solution to clean your feet. This reduces the chances of infection and cracks.

3. Nail hygiene: Cutting your toenails and keeping them short helps prevent the harbouring of bacteria and fungi under the nails and in turn prevents infections and not to forget, smelly feet too! It’s tiny, but a very important aspect of foot care.

4. Cover cuts and abrasions: If you have any wounds on your feet, make sure they are properly covered. Again closed shoes and boots are the best option. Rainwater is known to carry bacteria called leptospira. Because the drains get clogged due the rain water the rats have no place to go and they come out into the open. These rats then freely urinate and defecate in the rainwater. The rat urine is a carrier of leptospira and that is how the organism gets circulated in rainwater. Under normal circumstances, this bacterium is incapable of entering the human body. But if there are cuts on the feet then these bacteria get very easy access into the body and what develops then is a disease called leptospirosis. Fever, pain in the joints and muscles, nausea, vomiting, red spots and rashes are some of the common symptoms. Oral medicines are needed to treat this case. Here are 10 simple steps to prevent leptospirosis.

5. Avoid pedicure: Pedicures are done at salons often put you at risk of getting foot infections. It’s better avoided in rains. If you absolutely must get one, make sure to bring your own instruments.

6. Avoid walking barefoot: When you walk without chappals on wet floors, you can easily pick up infections and allergy in the monsoon season. So, always remember to wear your flip-flops.

7. Moisturise: Before you hit the bed, apply moisturiser on your feet. This will help you get rid of the dead skin.

Image source: Shutterstock