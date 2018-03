If you are from North India, especially UP or Bihar, you are surely not unaware of Sattu which is also called the roasted gram flour. Apart from tasting yummy sattu has a lot of health benefits. It is a great source of energy providing the body with energy plus since it is dry roasted and then ground the nutritional value of does not tamper. High on insoluble fibre, sattu is very healthy for your gut and overall stomach health. It has cooling effects and because of which it is very popular in the North during summers as it is known to help beat the ill-effects of the loo which is a strong, dusty, hot wind which is very dry too and blows over North India during summer and can even get fatal.

Sattu is low in glycemic index and is therefore beneficial for people suffering from diabetes. It also is rich in iron, manganese, and magnesium. Here are ways you can include it in your diet this summer:

1. Sattu Sherbet: This is a very popular nutritious drink in summer. If you visit various parts of north India like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, you will find stalls selling Sattu sherbert at every nook and corner of the place. It has two popular ways of making it.

Sattu meetha sharbet: Since sattu has no distinct taste of its own it is consumed with both sugar and salt. You can just add 2 spoonfuls of sattu flour in chilled water, half teaspoon of sugar, half teaspoons of lime juice and mix it well.

Sattu chatpata sharbet: Take a glass full of chilled water add 2 spoonfuls of sattu flour, salt to taste and a half teaspoon of lime juice. Some people even add freshly chopped onions, chilly and coriander leaves in it too.

2. Sattu ka parantha: If you are a paratha person, make sattu stuffed parantha which is a popular breakfast item in the north too. Since sattu provides you with energy, having it in breakfast makes sense. All you have to do is mix sattu with freshly chopped onion, chilly, coriander leaves, salt and lime according to your taste and mix it well. You don’t need to add water to it as the moisture from the onions will bind it. Now stuff your normal parantha with the mix.

3. Sattu ki roasted kachori or litti: Another very popular dish from UP and Bihar is both nutritious and tasty. Similar to the parantha filling, prepare some filling, stuff it into pieces of whole wheat atta dough and make balls. Roast it on tandoor or in microwave till its brown. You could deep fry it too but, but the health quotient will depreciate. Serve it with chokha or green chutney.