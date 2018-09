Lack of time, fatigue, inability to travel to gyms, no motivation are just some of the excuses that we give to miss our workouts. It’s not like we’re always looking for excuses to skip exercising. Some of these reasons can be true on some of the days. But this ultimately affects our health in the long run. No exercise can up your risk of heart failure, diabetes, obesity, osteoporosis and other bone diseases, infertility, depression and many other diseases and conditions.

It doesn’t matter what time you want to go to the gym or where it is, here are some tips you can follow to make sure that you never skip exercise:

1) Keep your workout clothes ready a night before. Better still, sleep in your workout clothes. This way, when you wake up, you will be all ready to go to the gym. It will also save you a lot of time in the mornings since you won’t have to look for clothes and get your other gear ready.

2) Don’t go to the gym alone. Get a friend to sign up with you. When one feels demotivated or lazy, the other can push and persuade. Besides, it will be fun to do exercises together and compare results.

3) Make a playlist of songs you love and listen to it only when you work out. This way, you will look forward to your workouts. Listening to music while running or doing any other kind of activity has shown to increase stamina because it distracts you from pain and stress.

4) Follow Instagram accounts of fitness experts for inspiration. Keeping track of their workouts, meal preps and transformations can definitely make you push further and feel guilty about missing workouts.

5) Treat yourself every month or week after completing a certain number of sessions or reaching a specific target. Make sure that these treats are not food-related. Go shopping or for a trip or a salon and pamper yourself after all the hard work you have put in.