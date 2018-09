It happens to the best of us no matter how disciplined we are there are nights when we fail to get a good night’s sleep and behave like a zombie the next morning. Not getting enough sleep at night can have a lot of reason: taking care of an infant, socialising till late night, completing a project, anxiety over paying bills and the list is endless. But these reasons cannot be an excuse for your lack of productivity at work the next day. So if you had less sleep the previous night here are ways in which you can still stay alert and be at your best:

Keep yourself hydrated

Dehydration is one of the biggest reasons for fatigue and lethargy. So, make sure you keep sipping from your water flask regularly. This will help you stay hydrated, awake and lively. But this also means you might have to take regular loo breaks which will simply keep you active and prevent you from falling asleep at your desk. If you don’t like to keep sipping plain water squeeze half a lemon and this simple healthy drink is going to pep you up. Note: Caffeinated drinks don’t help you stay hydrated like water.

Keep your body moving

If you didn’t sleep well last night chances are your body is going to compel you to doze off at your desk. So, try and be active. While workout is a great way to stay awake and energised as it boosts adrenaline levels and speeds up metabolism if going to the gym isn’t a possibility try running down the stairs up and down or go for a swim or a stroll.

Avoid having large meals

Mostly avoid carbohydrate-rich foods or junk. These kinds of foods will make you lethargic and sleepy. Instead, choose protein based foods that will keep you alert by releasing energy slowly. Foods that are your best bet are whole grains, fruits and veggies, yoghurt, chicken and fish.

Get plenty of sunlight

We usually don’t give enough importance to sunlight and how much it keeps us uplifted throughout the day. As it increases levels of vitamin D it elevates our mood and beats daytime sleepiness. It also boosts the immune system and helps to focus on the job at hand. If you cannot afford to take a break try sitting under high-intensity light bulbs which can replicate some of the effects. But it is never going to be the same as what it to sit under the sun.

Have a cold water bath

Avoid a hot water shower if you didn’t sleep well the night before. It will only make you go cosy and yearn for more sleep. Instead, try a cold shower which stimulates your body and helps wake you up. When you are at work, try splashing some cold water on your face to stay awake.

Chew on a gum

Researchers have discovered that chewing gum can reduce sleepiness, probably because it enhances cerebral activity. If you want to get the most out of your gum-chewing experience, stick with mint-flavoured gum because mint has more of arousing effect. However, this effect is temporary.

Prioritize your work

Of course, lack of sleep makes you less productive at work. So don’t try to test your superpower on such a day and multitask. Instead, prioritise and finish off your most important work before lethargy gets to you.

Take a power nap

If you’re able to, take a power nap in the early afternoon it can do wonders for you. Taking a 20-to-25-minute nap is a great way to recharge your mind and body.