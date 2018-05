Smoking kills and kills mercilessly. We all know that smoking destroys the lungs in the worst possible ways you can imagine. If you didn’t know smoking releases thousands of dangerous chemicals like carbon monoxide, nicotine, tar, formaldehyde and various other carcinogens. Chain smokers have an average of 150 extra mutations in their lungs every year. Read 10 reasons smoking is bad for you and 10 organs that tobacco can damage apart from your lungs.

There no end to the list of damages smoking can cause in your body. However, recently a visual representation of what can go wrong with a smoker’s lungs has gone viral and it will make you think twice about smoking next time. It might seem next to impossible to give on the bad habit of smoking but the consequences are terrible. Right from the risk of heart failure, stroke, and other major heart-related issues, smoking can cause irreversible damage to your body.

Take a look at this video and see the difference between a smoker’s and non-smoker’s lungs and it is with the appearance enough that you’ll get to know the havoc it can cause:



As you can see in the video the smoker’s lungs has turned black and is struggling to breathe whereas the non-smoker’s lungs look healthy and are pumping in rhythm.

Consistent smoking can also cause Atrial fibrillation which is a condition in which the heart rhythm gets abnormal and is characterised by a rapid and irregular beating of atria. According to a study conducted by Boston University School of Medicine, “Established risk factors for developing atrial fibrillation within 10 years include cigarette smoking, alcohol misuse, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, myocardial infarction, and heart failure.”

Image and video courtesy: Facebook/Amanda Eller