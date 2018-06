Monsoon holidays are over, as the new academic year commences, parents must prep as much as their children for a long year ahead. The prep includes readjusting schedules, restructuring meal times, homework schedules, television and bed time routines, are on the top of the list, apart from keeping your child health, which is the utmost priority.

While focusing on the needs of your child, we often tend to miss out the nitty-gritties of everyday school life. School can be mentally taxing on a child, from grades to extracurricular activities, there are multiple stressors. We somehow turn a blind eye on the physical abilities of our children burdened by the load of backpack, which is used to carry school essentials.

Avoiding injury by choosing the right backpack:

 Select a backpack that is appropriate for your child’s height

 It should be lightweight but strong

 Double padded shoulder straps are a must

 Well-padded back is a must, to protect your child from sharp objects

 Waist strap to maintain the weight equally, also keeping the bag stable

 Rolling backpack is also a good option. Neglecting these aspects might lead to Spinal Deformity (Kyphoscoliosis) in the long run.

Teaching your child to wear a backpack right and safe:

 The backpack should not weigh more than 10% of your child’s bodyweight. It should ideally be between 5-7% of the body weight.

 Carrying the schoolbag on a single shoulder should be avoided. Make sure that your child uses both padded straps, and secures the waist belt; this promotes good posture

 Ensure the bag is placed at least 2inches above the waist, evenly at the middle of the back

 Teaching your child to bend both knees and not at the waist while lifting the bag

 Only carry what’s needed for the day; teach your child to pack light

 Some children might complain in spite of these precautions, parents or teachers should not force them to carry the bag, rather seek medical attention immediately.

 Schools should regularly conduct back strengthening exercises or Yoga to overcome Spine- related issues. Using a heavy backpack can cause severe strain on your child’s back, and they may gravely hurt themselves. Severe head and neck pain is caused due to a forward trunk lean, while carrying a heavy load. This can also levy pressure on shoulder muscles where the joints get tight, further altering bio- mechanics. Lower back and hip pain may also be experienced by compensating for the weight of the backpack by leaning forward, which also causes the back to bend, leading to slouching. If your child is experiencing frequent back pain, seek help from a posture expert. Also speak to school authorities about ways to lighten the load.

By Dr Raghavendra KS., Consultant Joint Replacement & Spine Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan

