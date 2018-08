Did you skip your important meeting as you are suffering from cholera? Were you unable to attend your friend’s marriage due to dysentery? Then, set your worries free, here, we list out natural treatments to deal with cholera and you can thank us later!

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that “Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease that can kill within hours if left untreated. Most of those infected will have no or mild symptoms and can be successfully treated with oral rehydration solution. Severe cases will need rapid treatment with intravenous fluids and antibiotics. Provision of safe water and sanitation is critical to control the transmission of cholera and other waterborne diseases.”

Furthermore, these natural remedies can also be beneficial in getting rid of cholera. Just, give it a try!

You should up your fluid intake: if you want to treat cholera, just opt for rehydration. You tend to get dehydrated due to cholera. The rapid loss of fluid from your body can be dangerous. So, just increase your water intake. See to it that you boil the water before drinking it. ORS, coconut water, buttermilk and so on can also be few healthy options.

Yoghurt: It can help you to tackle cholera. The yoghurt is loaded with healthy bacteria which can be helpful for your gut. It can also aid your digestion and can eliminate the bacteria which causes to cholera by improving your overall well-being.

You should include ginger in your diet: Yes, you have heard it right! It is an antibiotic and can help you to deal with infections. It can also cure diarrhoea and stomach cramps.

Lemon: It is jam-packed with vitamin C which can strengthen your immunity. It also contains antibacterial properties which can ease your digestion process by fighting the harmful bacteria in your intestine.

