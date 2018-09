Men who have slept with more than 20 women in their lifetime were at 28 per cent lower risk of developing prostate cancer © Shutterstock

Remember this? How often should you have sex? Scientists have the number ready? Well, prostate cancer and sex are connected is pretty established now. And a study has now come up with the number of partners you need to sleep with to cut the risk of prostate cancer. That’s more than 20!

So, before you go on for another round of humping, count your partners in mind. And if you haven’t reached the mark, then more than the glory you get for bedding women, you will also cut down the risk of prostate cancer. Because a study published by the University Of Montreal has shown that men who sleep with more than 20 partners in their lifetime have lesser chances of developing prostate cancer.

For the study, men were divided into two groups. One with 1590 men diagnosed with prostate cancer and the other with 1618 men who didn’t have prostate cancer. All the men however were in the same age group, and the scientists thoroughly noted their lifestyles, the environment that they live in and their sex lives.

The scientists wanted to establish that frequent intercourse flushes out cancer causing chemicals, which is found in the semen in the prostate gland. Also, they believed that more the sexual partner, higher the rate of ejaculations, and thus reduced calcifications in the prostate.

At the end of the study, the researchers found that men who have slept with more than 20 women in their lifetime were at 28 per cent lower risk of developing prostate cancer and a 19 per cent lower risk of getting most aggressive tumours. And to reiterate, the researchers said that these figures were only for those who had intercourse with the opposite sex and not for those who masturbated. Also, more frequent sex with the same partner too didn’t have the similar effect.

Interestingly, the study saw that the intercourse with gay partners increased the chances of getting prostate cancer.