Advising someone to give up smoking tobacco may sound too easy but when it comes to practising that, it is definitely not an easy thing to do. Quitting smoking may take a lot of time. That is not abnormal. In case you need external help like visiting a deaddiction counsellor, please do. However, nature has a lot to offer you to help you quit smoking. These herbs can serve as potent deaddiction agents. Try out the top five natural elements and quit smoking.

Licorice: Licorice looks like an old cheroot cigarette and can serve as an antismoking aid as it helps in satisfying oral cravings of a smoker. It works great, especially for chain smokers. In case you are one, try a stick of licorice root out every time you feel like putting a cigarette to your mouth. However, you got to be careful if your intake of licorice goes beyond moderate limit. Excessive and long-term consumption of licorice may give you headache, lethargy, sodium and water retention, high blood pressure and excessive loss of potassium.

Red Clover: This one is known to be an age-old cancer preventer. Several people use them as a major ingredient in tobacco-free chewing tobacco. Explaining how it works against cancer, experts say that tumours in our body need steady blood supply to grow through a process called angiogenic. Genistein, a compound present in red clove is a potent anti-angiogenic agent, thereby curbing tumour growth and preventing cancer. Thus, replacing chewing tobacco with red clove is an easy way to abate tobacco induced cancer.

Carrots: Munching carrots instead of smoking a cigarette has worked wonder for many and helped them first reduce and then avoid smoking, say experts. Not just that, carotenoids, the chemical relative of vitamin A that gives orange colour to carrots also aids in avoiding cancer. Carotenoids act more efficiently if it come from carrots or other whole foods instead of coming from capsules.

Fava beans: Fava beans can give you the feeling of euphoria as created by addictive drugs like nicotine. Reason, these are rich in I-dopa that gets converted to dopamine in the brain and dopamine is related to the euphoria achieved after addiction. Thus, fava beans can effectively help you get rid of smoking by giving you the same feel of smoking a cigarette.

Turmeric: This most common kitchen ingredient helps a great deal in overcoming the ill effects of tobacco as it helps flushing out carcinogens from your body. Studies reveal that those smokers who took turmeric threw out three to eight times more carcinogens than those smokers who did not take turmeric. In case you are not being able to completely quit smoking, having turmeric daily can at least help you abate evils of tobacco. However, quitting is anyway the best thing to do.

