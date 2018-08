Indian households have a strong connection with methi seeds. Known for all its health benefits, fenugreek seeds are too good for your overall health. Since ages, it is believed that consuming fenugreek water on an empty stomach is wonderful.

There are 2 ways to have fenugreek water-

Soak 1 tablespoon of fenugreek seed in a glass of 200 ml of water. Leave it overnight. Have it in the morning. Boiling water: In a flask of boiling water, add fenugreek seeds. Let it soak for the whole night, drink it first thing in the morning. Swallow the seeds.

There are various health benefits of consuming this water on an empty stomach. Here are 3 of its pronounced benefits:

Weight loss:

Consuming fenugreek water in the morning on an empty stomach boosts your metabolism. Methi seeds are said to be hot in nature and hence consuming it will generate heat in the body- which is great to manage weight. Fenugreek is said to suppress your appetite. Many dieticians recommend drinking this magic potion twice in a day to fasten weight loss. Boosts immunity:

For people with a weak immunity, this magic water is the key. Drinking fenugreek water emits the needed heat in your body that gives vitality to your body which, in turn boosts immunity. This water will also help in treating flu, cough and cold. Great for lactating mothers:

Fenugreek water aids in milk production among lactating mothers. But for lactating mothers, the amount of methi seeds is lesser since it also emits heat. Pregnant ladies are recommended to consume ladoo made of methi seeds.

Tip: If you find it to be too difficult to consume, have a glass of warm water right before consuming this fenugreek water in the morning.

Remember: Methi seeds need to be consumed only in a limited proportion. Make sure that you don’t go overboard with it. People with intestinal ulcers shouldn’t have this water.

