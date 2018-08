Wounds can be caused due to infections like insect bites, bed sores, a fall, or a burn and so on. Sometimes, the wounds take a longer time to heal and can leave a permanent scar on your skin. Though, your doctor’s advice can help you to tackle it. Apart from the medications and ointment prescribed by your doctor, these natural ways can help you to get rid of your painful wounds. Just give it a try and you will surely see the positive results.

Garlic: Yes, you have heard it right! Garlic can be a boon for you. Garlic is jam-packed with anti-microbial and antibiotic properties that can help you to heal your wound. Furthermore, it can reduce your pain and help you to stop your bleeding. It can strengthen your immunity by helping you to fight infections and allergies. So, just apply few garlic cloves on your wound.

Honey: Honey can help you to fight skin problems and along with that it can also help you to treat your wounds. No, we are not kidding! Honey is loaded with anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties. If you apply honey on your open wound it can dehydrate the bacteria and prevent you from infections.

Turmeric: Turmeric has been used for medicinal purposes for ages. The powerful spice is an antiseptic and antibiotic agent. According to a study published in the journal Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, turmeric contains curcumin which can help you to heal your wounds. It can be applied to the wound directly as it can help you to stop your bleeding. Also, you can drink turmeric milk which can also be effective in healing your wounds.

Coconut oil: It is loaded with moisturizing, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties which can fight infections. It can also eliminate scars. So, just apply coconut oil on your wound and cover it with a clean cloth.

