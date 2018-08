Your skin is the first line of defence which acts as a shield and protects you from viruses and bacteria. Following are the types of skin infections:

Fungal infections: Ringworm, athlete’s foot and yeast infections are some of the common fungal infections. Fungal infections can be on your armpits, knees and feet.

Bacterial infections: You might get small rashes on your face, back and neck. Bacterial invasion can make them increase in size. They are filled with pus. Boils and cellulitis are some common types of bacterial infections.

Parasitic infections: Scabies can be termed as parasitic infections which can spread to your bloodstream and your organs. Though it is not dangerous it can make you uncomfortable.

Viral infections: Virus can cause skin infections like Shingles, warts and chickenpox.

Serious skin infections will require immediate medical attention while mild skin infections can be cured at your home itself.

Garlic: It is loaded with antimicrobial properties that can tackle fungal and bacterial infections. Take garlic cloves and few drops of olive oil. You should mince the garlic cloves and put it in the olive oil. Make a thick paste and apply it in the affected region. Later, wash it off with lukewarm water.

Aloe vera gel: It is abundant in anthraquinones which in turn is antibacterial and antifungal and can help you to deal with skin infections. Take aloe vera gel and apply it on the affected area.

Fenugreek seeds: It has antibacterial properties which hamper the growth of acne-causing bacteria by keeping your skin healthy. Boil fenugreek seeds till they soften. Let it cool and apply the water with the help of a cotton pad on the affected region. Allow it to dry and wash it off with water.

Onion juice: Onion is packed with quercetin and thiosulphinate which can treat bacterial and fungal infections effectively.

Note: Do a patch test before applying these ingredients on your skin. If any allergies or burning sensation occurs then discontinue the application of the ingredients.

Image Source: Shutterstock