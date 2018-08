Haemorrhoids are painful and cause discomfort but they can be prevented. Along with following home remedies like taking a sitz bath, cold compress and by following proper toilet habits, making some dietary changes can also be beneficial.

You should eat high-fibrous foods: If you are suffering from haemorrhoids, just make sure that you include fibrous foods. One should eat foods like avocados, berries, figs, lentils, nuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds and quinoa and many more. According to clinical studies, eating fibrous foods can decrease the symptoms like pain in the anus, bleeding during bowel movements and many more.

Drink a lot of water: If you suffer from constipation frequently, make sure that you load yourself with all the essential fluids. Staying hydrated and drinking a lot of water can ease your digestion process. According to the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, one can get constipated due to the fluid loss and fluid restriction worsening the symptoms of haemorrhoids.

You should opt for fermented foods: Yoghurt contains stomach friendly bacteria and can be a boon for your gut health. According to studies, fermented foods and probiotics can improve your digestion and the intestinal tract health.

Say bye-bye to alcohol and smoking: Alcohol and smoking can cause dehydration and can create havoc on your digestive system.

Avoid the intake of spicy foods: If you consume spicy foods, it can aggravate the symptoms of haemorrhoids.

If you consume spicy foods, it can aggravate the symptoms of haemorrhoids. Don’t consume canned and frozen foods: These foods contain artificial colouring agents and additives which can trigger the symptoms of haemorrhoids.

If you are constipated don’t self-medicate as it can aggravate the symptoms further. Also, if you are planning to take any laxative to treat constipation, consult your specialist before doing so. See to it that you stay physically fit by doing some exercise.

