Now, you will no longer have to wait for a marriage or a special occasion to do the bhangra, you can just do it right away and shed off those excess kilos. Dance is a calorie burning activity which can help you to de-stress, increase your stamina, flexibility, agility and endurance. There are various dance forms like ballet, hip hop, salsa, Zumba and many more which can help you to lose weight. But, have you heard about masala bhangra? No, then here you go.

The dance form named masala bhangra comprises of best of bhangra moves. It involves thumkas and shimmies, jumping, squatting, the heel tappings and claps. People from all the age groups can do it although the intensity can vary from person to person (as per one’s age and fitness level). It is one of the best dance forms to lose weight: It is a good form of cardio and engages your upper and the lower body. In this high-intensity activity, one has to keep jumping and moving constantly, it can pump your heart and promote blood circulation. It can tone your body and help you to cut those extra kilos. It can help you to burn maximum calories (reportedly around 500 as per experts). This will help you to fit into your lovely bodycon dress which you have stopped wearing.

Furthermore, it can help you to tone your back, arm and shoulders: Since it is a whole body workout it can squeeze your muscles tightly so that they get engaged fully. It also requires extending of your legs and can help you to strengthen your glutes, hamstrings and calves.

Note: Make sure you do it under the supervision of your choreographer. Don’t try it if you have health issues like heart problems, back pain and arthritis.