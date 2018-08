Ageing is a natural process. Many factors like stress, environment and faulty lifestyles can accelerate ageing. Though one cannot halt the ageing process, it can be delayed. So, if you want to look young and radiant, grab these foods.

Blueberries: They are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants and are good for your skin as well as your cognitive abilities.

Pomegranates: They are abundant in antioxidants like vitamin C and ellagic acid along with a compound called punicalagin that can help you to preserve the collagen of your skin.

Watermelon: People just love watermelon, but did you know that it can help you to look radiant and ravishing? It contains lycopene which can help you to control the moisture of in body cells.

Spinach: As kids, we all loved to watch of the most popular cartoon Popeye. In the cartoon the secret of Popeye's energy was spinach. Bingo! Spinach is the key to your healthy skin. Spinach is packed with beta-carotene which can help you to maintain your skin's elasticity and it protects your skin from sun damage.

Sweet potatoes: They are rich in vitamin A and carotenoids and can be beneficial for your skin. Just include them in your diet right away!

Nuts: Almonds, cashews and Brazil nuts contain protein and fibres which can help you to look younger and beautiful.

Salmon: It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids which can help you to hydrate your skin and keep it healthy.

Tomatoes: They are rich in lycopene which can help your skin to stay soft and supple.

Figs: They contain flavonoids and polyphenols which can help you to get rid of the toxins from your body.

Including these powerful foods in your diet on a regular basis can help you to fight those signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles and spots.

