Yes, you read it right, too less or no carbs in your diet are going to affect longevity, vitality and push you closer to mortality. Carbohydrates have been the villain of good and clean eating from time immemorial. We love to blame the carbs for those love handles and bulging bellies that in all actuality is our own fault. A reason why the keto-diet (no-carb diet) trend is catching up with the youngsters and the millennials is it promises weight loss, which seems to be the ultimate collective goal across the globe to be healthy. But turns out that carbs are not the bad guy of diet. In fact, we have been ignoring its importance in the recent times a little too much. Now, a new study tells us that lowering carb intake or going on a keto diet could cut lifespan by up to four years.

The researchers followed 15,400 Americans over a span of 25 years to determine the long-term effects of eating (or not eating) carbohydrates and they found out that moderate carb eaters lived up to four years longer than low carb eaters. Yes, so carbohydrate does make a positive impact in your life and longevity. But the starchy food has its own perils too that is why the researchers were careful enough to mention ‘moderate eaters.’ Even if carbohydrates are good and increase your lifespan it is not a wise thing to go overboard on carb-rich foods. The study also pointed out that it was moderate carb eaters who benefited from their carb intake, as they also lived a year longer than those who preferred a high-carbohydrate diet.

The 25-year old study engaged adults who were aged between 45 and 65 years old and had them answer questions about everything they ate and drank, including portion sizes and then came to the conclusion that both low and high-carbs could be detrimental to health and it was moderate carb eaters who lived the longest.

However, the study has its own flaw as it depends on the participants’ inputs rather than studying an actual cause-and-effect relationship. Also, self-reported data might not be reliable as people might not always remember what they ate. However, the study did conclude that not all low-carb diets might be bad if people would get their fair share of proteins and fats from plant-based diets. In the study, low-carb eaters who got their protein and fat from plants instead of animals did not increase their chances of dying earlier.

