High blood pressure is one of the most common problems which many people suffer from. Some people take medications to manage it which in turn may cause side-effects like dizziness and insomnia. Your high BP can also put you at the risk of other diseases like stroke, heart attack and many more. So, to tackle high blood pressure you should take these 7 preventive steps.

Soak in the sun: According to the researchers of the University of Edinburgh, people who were exposed to UV rays experienced a significant drop in their blood pressure as the nitrate stored in the skin is converted by sunlight to nitric oxide which can help dilate your blood vessels.

Isometric handgrip exercises: These exercises can help you to bring down your numbers as they improve the functioning of your blood vessels.

Give and get hugs: Yes! This can be very helpful. Coming into physical contact with the other person can help release the hormone oxytocin which can beat your stress.

Maintain a correct posture: As per research, slouching can affect your spinal nerves which help you to maintain your blood pressure. So, just sit straight and it will help you to keep your blood pressure in check.

Tackle your snoring problem: Does your partner or a family member often complain that you snore? If you are diagnosed with sleep apnoea, just treat your snoring as it can stress your body and increase your BP.

Laugh, laugh and laugh: Laughing out loud can be good for your arteries and the tissue forming the inner lining of your blood vessels can expand and lower your BP.

Other ways to reduce your BP

You can go for power walks: If you are suffering from high blood pressure, then you should adopt a healthy lifestyle. You should be physically active and can opt for power walks for around 30 minutes. This will help you to keep your weight and blood pressure, both in check.

Yoga and meditation can help: Yoga, meditation and slow breathing exercises can help you to de-stress. Do it every morning and you will surely benefit from it.

Eat dark chocolate: Consuming dark chocolate flavanols which can increase the elasticity of your blood vessels and can lower your pressure. So, if you are a chocolate lover, you can try it. Also, make sure to consult your expert about the amount in which you should consume as going overboard can be harmful to your health.

Sip on hibiscus tea: Hibiscus tea contains phytochemicals which can be helpful in reducing high blood pressure.

The right tunes: Music therapy can also offer great help. According to researchers at the University of Florence, Italy, music can help you lower your Bp and it can perk-up your mood as well.

Image Source: Shutterstock