Is your fever stopping you from going to work? Did you cancel your vacation because of your fever? Don’t worry, there are a few natural ways which can help you to get back on track. You may get a fever because of an immune response by your body to fight foreign invaders like viruses, bacteria, fungi and drugs. It can also occur as your body fights infections which are caused by cold and flu. Furthermore, you may also get fever due to weather changes, poor hygiene, autoimmune disorders and ear infections. You may exhibit symptoms like weakness, nausea, vomiting, body pain, shivering, loss of appetite and dehydration. If you wish to get rid of it effectively, opt for these simple and natural solutions.

Basil tea: It contains antibiotic, antibacterial and anti-fungal properties which can help you to deal with your fever. Just boil water and put few basil leaves and ½ tsp pepper in it. Steep it for a few minutes and strain. Then, drink it.

Garlic: It is loaded with antibacterial and antiviral properties which can lower your temperature. In half cup water, put a minced garlic clove and strain it. Then, just drink it.

Ginger: It has antibacterial and antiviral properties which will effectively treat fever. Also, it contains a compound called ajoene which can tackle bacterial infections. You can add 1 inch of ginger to a half cup of boiling water. Along with 1 tsp lemon juice and honey and drink it. Don't go overboard.

Honey: It contains anti-microbial properties which can give you relief from fever. Take warm water in the glass and put 1 tsp of honey and 1tsp of lemon juice and consume it.

